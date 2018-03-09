GOP Touts Women In The White House — Like Trump’s Wife And Daughter

When talking of inclusion, President Donald Trump seems to be thinking only of women from his own family or social circle.

The Trump administration would like the people of the United States to pat it on the back for doing so much for the cause of women’s empowerment.

At least that was the gist of a recent Instagram post by the GOP, which pointed out the many deserving, accomplished women who managed to climb the ladder to the top of the administration solely because of aptitude and definitely not because they were connected to powerful men in the administration.

“Contrary to mainstream belief, [President Donald Trump] has appointed more women to senior-level government and campaign positions than previous administrations,” the post read.

The women listed in the post were Melania Trump, who was apparently “appointed” the first lady under Trump, and first daughter Ivanka Trump, who apparently handles the tantrums of her father as a senior White House advisor.

The post also mentioned Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a major campaign donor whose military-contractor brother, Erik Prince, is not only an unofficial advisor to the president but is also accused of arranging a secret meeting to establish backchannels between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, was also mentioned in the list.

Although the claim of hiring more women than their predecessors seems dubious, many allege the Trump administration is the whitest and most male-dominated administration to date.

Late last year, former "Apprentice" contestant Omirosa Manigault-Newman, the only black women hired as a senior assistant to the president, left the White House. After her departure, she spoke at length about the lack of diversity in White House.

“As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people,” Manigault-Newman told ABC’s "Good Morning America."

Former RNC chair Michael Steele, the first African American to have ascended to the position, also claimed that diversity was “almost an oxymoron” in Trump’s White House.

The non-white members in Trump’s cabinet can be counted on fingertips.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is the only black member, while Elaine Chao, the secretary of transportation, is the only Asian-American. Similarly, Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta is the only Hispanic while Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is the only Indian American.

It is also important to mention there are only five women in Trump’s cabinet and nearly 80% of the nominations for top jobs in the administration were reportedly awarded to men. In contrast, 64% of former President Barack Obama’s first cabinet or cabinet level officials were women or non-white men.

