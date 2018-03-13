GOP Candidate Calls Parkland Shooting Survivor A ‘Skinhead Lesbian’

In a series of detestable tweets, Republican Leslie Gibson attacked Emma Gonzalez by calling the young shooting survivor a “skinhead lesbian.”

A GOP candidate took to Twitter to vent his contempt for two survivors of the horrific Parkland school shooting last month, which left 17 people dead and over a dozen injured.

“There is nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me and there is nothing that she has to say unless you're frothing at the mouth moon bat,” said Leslie Gibson, a Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives.

Gibson made such appalling remarks against 18-year-old Emma Gonzalez, who along with being openly bisexual, is also one of the most prominent young activists and advocates of gun control who emerged in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Read More Defiant Florida Survivors Leave NRA Spokeswoman Stuttering For Answers

Gibson also condemned one other student, David Hogg, by calling him a "bald-faced liar."

Hogg is also one of the survivors of the tragedy who hadn’t hesitated from calling out the elected officials for measures on gun control, due to which he was also accused of being a “crisis actor.”

Gibson was particularly triggered by Hogg’s appearance on CNN, where he bashed NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch for working with gun manufacturers to control Congress.

“A bald-faced liar. Dana Loesch ‘owns’ Congressmen? Completely absurd. Hogg doesn’t get a pass when he blatantly lies,” Gibson tweeted.

Moreover, the Republican candidate not only shunned Gonzalez’s opposition but also went on to disregard her status as a survivor, as he believes that she “was in a completely different part of the school.”

Although, Gibson has deactivated his Twitter account, multiple news outlets had already taken screenshots of his insolent remarks.

He also received a lot of backlash on social media, where people suggested some other candidate should join the race just to oppose him.

This deserves America's Attention.



GOP Candidate for Maine's 57th Congressional District, Leslie Gibson, tweeted this message in regards to Parkland's @Emma4Change



"There is nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me."



Emma is a hero to us all

Les Gibson is Garbage — Ed Krassenstein💎 (@EdKrassen) March 13, 2018

WANTED: Dem challenger for Maine House District 57 (towns of Greene & Sabbatus). Unchallenged GOP candidate Leslie Gibson hurled verbal abuse at two teen survivors of the Parkland school shooting who have spoken out for passage of commonsense gun regs. https://t.co/2S1dHheM4R — Tulula Tenant (@Tulula_T) March 13, 2018

Gibson’s derogatory comments have stirred up some displeasure amongst the Democrats too, who are now looking for someone to challenge his unopposed run for the office.

“I wish I knew someone who could get into this race,” said Pat Fogg, a Democratic organizer in Greene. “That sort of stupidity really turns people off.”

Gibson, however, had little remorse for singling out Gonzalez who had gained widespread appreciation for being unabashedly vocal about addressing the issue of gun control.

He took to Twitter to “sincerely apologize” for the homophobic remark and to say it was “inappropriate to single out these students regardless of whether I agree with their message or not.”

The GOP candidate believes that during his military career he took an oath “to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States,” and he is honoring just that. “Because of this,” he said, “I am very passionate about protecting our constitutional rights from those who seek their elimination. It was not appropriate to single out the Parkland students, but I stand firm in my defense of our constitutional rights.”

Gibson, retired from the U.S. Navy, is a life member of NRA and amid nationwide pressure on the organization has been an adamant advocate of the group.

“The NRA and its members are being blamed for the Florida tragedy,” Gibson wrote. “Such blame is patently misdirected. The blame rests solely with the person who committed these murders.”

Read More Emma Gonzalez Urges Adults To Take Action Against Guns In Moving Essay

Banner Image Credits: Reuters, Michael Laughlin/Pool