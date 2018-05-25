GOP Candidate Thinks 9/11 Was Inside Job, Beyonce Part Of Illuminati

In addition to peddling these disturbing beliefs, Fawell has been known to use sexist and racist language when discussing other politicians.

Bill Fawell, #GOP nominee for Illinois House, touted conspiracy theories that 9/11 attacks were an inside job, and that Beyoncé has ties to the Illuminati. https://t.co/Syjbokoy5E pic.twitter.com/GDYFOvEJBK — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) May 25, 2018

Yet another conspiracy theorist wannabe politician is running for office.

The Republican nominee for a House seat in Illinois, Bill Fawell, has previously declared that the September 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job and once asserted that superstar Beyonce is connected to the fictitious Illuminati secret society.

Fawell, who won his uncontested primary back in March, is running against incumbent Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos in Illinois’ 17th District.

According to CNN, Fawell is a real estate broker who promoted the aforementioned conspiracies in blog posts and in his book “New American Revolution” which was released back in 2012.

In his book, Fawell claimed that 7 World Trade Center collapsed as the result of a controlled demolition and the airplane attacks were a scheme to destroy documents.

"Go to YouTube and punch in 'Building #7' It's the third building that went down with the twin towers on 9/11," Fawell wrote. "Nothing hit this building, not a thing, and it fell entirely upon its own. If it looks like a standard commercial implosion demolition, it's because that is exactly what it is."

He added: "It's interesting to note that the clandestine branch of the CIA was housed on the top floor. No personnel were lost, but any and all documents were destroyed, just like a giant shredder. The Pentagon was hit in a wing being remodeled (but few people), that held a mountain of paperwork regarding 1 trillion dollars which the Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, was having trouble accounting for. That mountain of paperwork became a pile of ash."

Later, in 2013, Fawell introduced his theories about Beyonce in a blog post published for a political action committee he started called Elect a New Congress. He said that Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, “has a long history of serving up the godless Illuminati." In an attempt to call for a boycott of the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, he included a YouTube video that promoted suspicions that Beyonce’s performance would have hidden nods to the Illuminati.

He also accused pop icon Madonna of being a part of the Illuminati. Calling her a “narcissist skank with the crooked teeth,” he asserted that her halftime show from the previous year was "satanic."

In addition to peddling these disturbing beliefs, Fawell has been known to use sexist and racist language when discussing other politicians. In 2013 he called former Secretary of State Colin Powell — who is black — an “Uncle Tom.” He also has referred to Hillary Clinton as a “b**ch” and a witch.

On more than one occasion, he's attacked former President Barack Obama by calling him “Barry Soetoro” which stems from yet another conspiracy theory related to the birtherism issue.

When Obama lived in Indonesia, some knew him as “Barry Soetoro” because Soetoro was his stepfather’s last name. Some people have used this detail to allege that Soetoro is actually Obama’s real last name in an attempt to accuse him of not being born in the United States.

Allowing this man to influence any laws or policy by voting him into the Illinois house would be reckless and dangerous. It is incredibly important that voters in the state are aware of Fawell's track record in order to make an informed decision at the polls. There is already a quack who believes in conspiracy theories in the White House, and that has not been going well. The pattern of voting these people into office can't continue.