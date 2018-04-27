GOP Candidate Says Outside Of The West, ‘There’s Only Barbarism’

After equating Planned Parenthood to Nazis, the Kansas GOP candidate said that outside of Western civilization, there's nothing but "barbarism."

Steve Fitzgerald joins the ranks of racist Steve King. They both share the same ignorant views on "western civilization". #VoteThemOut2018 pic.twitter.com/1cJ3r44fGs — JazzieeB (@Bdwal359) July 8, 2018

Kansas State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald reportedly believes that what makes nations civilized is the mere fact that they are part of the Western world.

CNN reports that during a July 2 meeting, Fitzgerald, who’s hoping to snatch the Republican nomination in the race against retiring Rep. Lynn Jenkins, said that "outside of Western civilization there is only barbarism."

In his speech, he also added that while people believe that the Western civilization “is the problem,” he thinks that the root of today’s problems lies with the fact that Christendom is "under attack."

During the speech, he also defended his comments regarding Planned Parenthood and how the organization is worse than a Nazi concentration camp.

"Our Judeo-Christian ethic is what is civilization. And that is what is under attack here and abroad. It also goes by a different name. Christendom. It's under attack. And even speaking about it can bring you under attack. It has brought me under attack," he said, before attacking Planned Parenthood.

"So Planned Parenthood is busy [out there] waging war against the next generation and winning," he said.

He then explained that after someone donated to the organization on his behalf, he wrote the group saying he did not have anything to do with the donation. Having his name associated with theirs, he wrote, “is as bad — or worse — as having one's name associated with Dachau.”

"It was a firestorm. I got calls from everywhere, 'How dare you? How could you? How could you compare it to Dachau?'" He told the audience. “I said, you are right, 'Dachau really wasn't one of the bigger killing camps and these guys numbers are way beyond anything that they did.'"

When talking about how horrified he is at the fact that centers like Planned Parenthood offer abortions, he referred to history and how many peoples have taken advantage of others, taking their lives. He even compared the situation today to slavery.

"Ask the blacks about slavery. Ask the American Indians," he told the audience. "Ask — well, of course, the Indians were doing it to each other. The whites were doing it to each other. But if you go all back in history, we have never had much compunction about killing each other, especially if you couldn't fight back."

He then said that only people who are pro-life belong with the civilized world.

“Abortion is not compatible with Western civilization. And we need to make that clear, we need to make it recognized, we need to make people understand we are talking about humanity."

During his speech, he also had some time to talk about President Donald Trump, saying that, at first, he wasn’t a big fan.

"I didn't like him very well at all," Fitzgerald said. "But, boy, I love him now. I am not certain I would necessarily want to have a beer with him. But I want him to keep going. Keep doing what you are doing, buddy."

Fitzgerald will face his opponents in the August 7 primary, and he even touts his anti-Planned Parenthood position as a positive, as his campaign says he’s “a repeated denouncer of the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood."

With state Democrats lining behind former Kansas House Minority Leader Paul Davis against Fitzgerald, the vocal pro-life Republican may have a hard time securing the majority of votes.

Still, it’s incredible to think that a Republican nominee hopeful would be using comparisons to Nazis as a serious campaign platform. Especially after a real neo-Nazi won a Republican nomination.