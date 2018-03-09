© Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Actress,Republican Candidate Says She Is ‘Not Here To Judge’ Neo-Nazis

by
Ayesha
“There were two extreme sides. And here’s what it boils down to, our right. They had a right to assemble,” Stacey Dash said about the deadly Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally.

California congressional candidate and “Clueless” star Stacey Dash defended President Donald Trump’s comments about white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in a conversation with MSNBC‘s Ari Melber.

This was Dash’s first appearance on TV to promote her new career since she announced a bid for Congress in California’s 44th district.

Outrageous as it may seem, the conservative candidate and former talk show host not only justified the commander-in-chief but also defended the controversial comments he made following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year.

“I think he’s absolutely right,” Dash said of Trump. “There were two extreme sides. And here’s what it boils down to, our right. They had a right to assemble. Both sides had a right. But they were both extremes. And here’s where I said in the beginning, we have to listen to each other, if we do not listen, there will be no solutions."

"It’s just a bunch of banter and noise," Dash continued, using similar words as the president himself.

“So if the white supremacists were the hate on one side, what was the hate that would be equivalent to that on the other side?” Melber asked the actress.

“There should be no hate at all,” she responded, dodging the question. “Hate is not the answer for anything.”

The GOP candidate also said she was “not here to judge,” and that "the only one who can judge is God.”

“Do I know every person in the neo-Nazi party, if they have a good heart or not? No, I don't. Do I know every member of a gang, if they have a good heart or not? No, I don't,” she explained herself.  

Here is what Trump said of the people who took to streets  to protest the removal of a statue of American-Confederate soldier, Robert E. Lee, in Virginia, a violent rally that ended in the death of an anti-racist protester.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” the president said in a combative exchange with reporters at Trump Tower in Manhattan. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

Here is what social media had to say about Dash’s remarks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Trump 'Sad' To See 'Beautiful' Confederate Statues Removed

Thumbnail/Banner: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Tags:
actress confederate memorial donald trump gop neo nazi new york new york news politics president donald trump united states us news violence white nationalists white supremacists white supremacy
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.