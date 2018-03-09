Actress,Republican Candidate Says She Is ‘Not Here To Judge’ Neo-Nazis

“There were two extreme sides. And here’s what it boils down to, our right. They had a right to assemble,” Stacey Dash said about the deadly Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally.

California congressional candidate and “Clueless” star Stacey Dash defended President Donald Trump’s comments about white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in a conversation with MSNBC‘s Ari Melber.

This was Dash’s first appearance on TV to promote her new career since she announced a bid for Congress in California’s 44th district.

Outrageous as it may seem, the conservative candidate and former talk show host not only justified the commander-in-chief but also defended the controversial comments he made following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year.

“I think he’s absolutely right,” Dash said of Trump. “There were two extreme sides. And here’s what it boils down to, our right. They had a right to assemble. Both sides had a right. But they were both extremes. And here’s where I said in the beginning, we have to listen to each other, if we do not listen, there will be no solutions."

"It’s just a bunch of banter and noise," Dash continued, using similar words as the president himself.

“So if the white supremacists were the hate on one side, what was the hate that would be equivalent to that on the other side?” Melber asked the actress.

“There should be no hate at all,” she responded, dodging the question. “Hate is not the answer for anything.”

The GOP candidate also said she was “not here to judge,” and that "the only one who can judge is God.”

“Do I know every person in the neo-Nazi party, if they have a good heart or not? No, I don't. Do I know every member of a gang, if they have a good heart or not? No, I don't,” she explained herself.

Here is what Trump said of the people who took to streets to protest the removal of a statue of American-Confederate soldier, Robert E. Lee, in Virginia, a violent rally that ended in the death of an anti-racist protester.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” the president said in a combative exchange with reporters at Trump Tower in Manhattan. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

Here is what social media had to say about Dash’s remarks.

She sounded clueless in the interview. — ??Judy Thomas?????? (@jathomas551) March 9, 2018

I was surprised, and VERY disappointed, that @AriMelber gave Stacey Dash airtime on @TheBeatWithAri. — Cub Green (@CubTrader) March 9, 2018

A vapid and vacuous parrot.

"You won't tell us what the solution (healthcare) is? [Dash] NO."

"I am not here to judge (neonazis)."



https://t.co/YZ76ZaElDi via @TheWeek — jdprudence (@jdprudence) March 9, 2018

Stacey Dash needs to STFU! She is a basket case just like Trump & his followers. Ask some of her co-workers on the set. Why haven't we seen her on TV or any movies? She is a NOBODY! She reminds of Kellyanne & Sarah H-S! On TV making a ass out of herself. Get a life! — Sharron freeman (@Sharron34442344) March 9, 2018

That just shows how stupid she is because they will judge her without a doubt — Vidian6 (@Vidian6) March 9, 2018

#StacyDash (black female)agreed with Trump about Nazis are good on both sides line, she is running and she said “Who am I to say if Nazis have a good heart?”Maybe the glorification& murder of 6 million people by shooting, gassing ect might tell 1 why they don’t have good hearts. — SmittyJade1 (@SmittyJade1) March 8, 2018

#stacydash Sounds so illiterate she can’t even have an intelligent dialogue with Ari Melber @MSNBC Evidently her movie career is in the tubes so now she needs attention! — Sandy Hanna (@mollymoor) March 8, 2018

