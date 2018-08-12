GOP Candidate Tries Proving She Has A Degree With Fake Diploma Photos

Although the candidate did attend the university under her maiden name, Melissa Marie Fox, from August 1990 to May 1994, she never actually graduated.

Serious questions about District 73 Florida House candidate Melissa Howard staging a degree from Ohio's Miami University https://t.co/lFvuWI0Pgz @zacjanderson @HeraldTribune pic.twitter.com/tBlFOf0pA8 — Matthew Sauer (@MatthewESauer) August 11, 2018

Yet another GOP candidate’s deception has been brought to light ahead of midterm elections.

Apparently, Melissa Howard — a Republican who is running for Florida House of Representatives District 73 — didn’t actually earn a degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, as she had claimed in her candidate bio.

The shocking revelation initially came from FLA News which calls itself "the conservative choice for Florida news and politics.”

Read More Republican's Misleading Campaign Ad Uses Fake Border Crossings Video

In response, Howard’s campaign maintained that the story was nothing more than an attempt to “hurt Melissa or her reputation within the community” orchestrated by her opponent in the primary, according to CNN.

In an effort to prove her side of the story, the 46-year-old candidate posted photos on Facebook of her posing with what appeared to be a framed diploma from the university.

After Howard posted the photos, FLA News briefly retracted its story.

Melissa Howard, a #Republican candidate for the Florida House, lied about having a college degree and posed with a fake diploma after a news outlet questioned her credentials: https://t.co/HkQKq7va3K pic.twitter.com/wjmXu58QTu — Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) August 11, 2018

ICYMI: Florida House Candidate #MelissaHoward posted these photos on her Facebook page and then deleted the posts. @miamiuniversity says Howard may have faked her degree.

STORY HERE: https://t.co/0caqcZZNBx

(Source: Melissa Howard Facebook Page) pic.twitter.com/snUZtr8Iee — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) August 13, 2018

However, Miami University officials reportedly corroborated FLA News’ original article by confirming to CNN that the school has no record of Howard receiving a degree from them. Although Howard did attend the school under her maiden name, Melissa Marie Fox, from August 1990 to May 1994, she never actually graduated.

Additionally, the university called attention to some discrepancies in the image of the diploma that Howard posted. The document in Howard’s photo stated that she received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. However, the university said that it doesn't offer a degree under that name.

The university’s degree for marketing majors is called a Bachelor of Science in Business and has been referred to as such since Howard attended the school.

Furthermore, the school noted that Howard’s major while she was a student at Miami University was actually retailing, which would have been under the Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences degree.

The nail in the coffin, so to speak, is the fact that Howard’s so-called diploma included the signatures of James Garland — who was president of the university in 1996 — and Robert C. Johnson who was the dean of the graduate school, not undergraduate.

In a nutshell, the university counsel told CNN that the document Howard posed with in the photo “does not appear to be an accurate Miami University diploma.”

Ironically, CNN also noted that as of Sunday, the images Howard posted with her degree were no longer available.

As it seems, Howard fabricated or doctored an official document for the sake of keeping a blatant lie alive. While she may be an accomplished marketing business owner now, she clearly built her success on a foundation of fraud and deceit.

If she could stoop this low for personal gain, there's no telling what other corrupt deeds she would do as an elected official to further her own political agenda.

This should certainly be a red flag for Florida voters to think twice before choosing Howard to represent them.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Chris Light