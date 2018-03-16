Republican's Misleading Campaign Ad Uses Fake Border Crossings Video

Christina Hagan, a Republican running for Congress in Ohio, used footage from Morocco to imply border crossings on our southern border were out of control.

A conservative candidate for Congress is using footage of migrants in Morocco, implying that they’re Mexicans, to falsely exaggerate the problem of immigration at our nation’s southern border — similar to what President Donald Trump did in 2016.

Christina Hagan, a Republican state representative running for the 16th Congressional seat in northeastern Ohio, created a campaign ad in which she promised to bring coal and oil jobs back to the Buckeye State. She also pledged she would “fight to secure our borders.”

“We must stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants in this country,” she said.

While she speaks, video showing dozens of migrants climbing over a border wall is shown in her ad.

Yet the imagery is not of undocumented immigrants trying to get into the United States, but rather migrants from within Morocco attempting to enter a Spanish enclave in 2014, according to PolitiFact’s investigation of a similar campaign ad during Trump’s presidential run. “[T]he footage used to support this point [Trump’s views on immigration] actually shows African migrants streaming over a border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, more than 5,000 miles away” from the Mexican border, the fact-checking site wrote.

Many of the immigrants in the video are not Moroccan either, but are migrants from nations in sub-Saharan Africa who are fleeing dire situations in their own countries of origin.

Regardless, the implication in Hagan’s ad is that the border security at the U.S.-Mexican border is inefficient, overrun with immigrants trying to enter the country at an alarming rate — when, in fact, that specific problem of border crossings is way overblown.

Most undocumented immigrants that are in America, in fact, have simply overstayed their visas, having entered the country in a legal manner and not primarily through sneaking pass the border.

Hagan’s use of footage that gives the wrong impression isn’t the first time she’s tried to use political trickery. Hagan is currently in a primary contest with a former Ohio State University football star Anthony Gonzalez. Many saw it as disconcerting when she tweeted out a news story about a man named Armando Gonzalez-Rosas, who was arrested for facilitating undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

“Armando Gonzalez and 2 other suspects have been charged in illegal immigrant drug ring,” she wrote in her tweet, neglecting to add the Rosas portion of the suspect’s last name. “We need to clean up our streets and secure our borders. Now!”

It was enough of an omission to warrant her own party leaders to request she delete the tweet and apologize for issuing it out in the first place. “Whether it was your intent or not, the outcome has drawn negative attention to you for veiled references to your opponent's last name being mixed up with [undocumented] immigration and crime,” State GOP leader Jane Timken wrote.

Hagan’s deception in both cases should cause Ohioans to caution against supporting her candidacy. Using manipulative video and innuendo against her opponent, she has demonstrated she cannot be trusted to be honest with the people she intends to represent.