GOP Congressional Candidate: Diversity Nothing But ‘A Bunch Of Crap’

A GOP candidate for state Senate in New Jersey is standing by his comments regarding diversity, calling the effort to boost it "un-American."

Switching gears: With Seth Grossman and his supporters at Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township, he’s feeling positive. “All I can do is wait and watch,” he says. “This primary gave us the opportunity to show what we can do.” pic.twitter.com/MXz99TWrOL — Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) June 6, 2018

A New Jersey GOP congressional candidate was extremely open about his anti-diversity views during an April event. Now that the video has resurfaced and gone viral, the candidate is doubling down, saying that diversity is “un-American.”

“The whole idea of diversity is a bunch of crap and un-American,” candidate Seth Grossman said, adding that diversity is nothing but, “an excuse by Democrats, communists, and socialists, basically, to say that we’re not all created equal, that some people, if somebody is lesser qualified, they will get a job anyway or they’ll get into college anyway because of the tribe that they’re with, what group, what box they fit into.”

After the political action committee American Bridge to the 21st Century found and posted the video featuring Grossman making these stomach-turning comments, the candidate’s campaign shared a link to the story on its official Facebook account.

In the post, the campaign, again, stated that efforts to boost diversity were fruitless.

“‘Diversity' is not a virtue,” the post read. “America did not become great because of ‘diversity.’ America became great because our Constitution, our culture of liberty, and our Judeo-Christian heritage...”

Grossman’s campaign added that it was this heritage that created “‘boundless’ opportunities that let Americans of every race, ethnic group, and gender succeed.”

Since he won the Republican primary in New Jersey’s Second Congressional District, Grossman may think he will have no problem facing Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew in November.

But his hard-line position on immigration aligns him with President Donald Trump. He also claims that repealing the Affordable Care Act and supporting gun rights are the basis of his campaign. In a state where resentment against the president remains strong, these qualities may not be seen as positive assets.

As Grossman, a former lawyer and Atlantic City councilman, readies to face a Democrat in November, several Democratic candidates are also trying to unseat Republican state lawmakers in New Jersey. Considering the state has been especially open to Democrats this year as voters have grown increasingly angry with Trump and his policies, Grossman should find it hard to beat the Democratic incumbent.

Hopefully, New Jersey voters will put America's history of embracing people of all backgrounds first, rejecting Grossman's anti-diversity sentiment come this November.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst