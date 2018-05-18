GOP Candidate Films Herself Harassing Transgender Woman Using Restroom

Republican candidate for Congress Jazmina Saavedra invaded the privacy of a transgender woman, filming her in a restroom. Saavedra's actions are likely illegal.

Congressional candidate Jazmina Saavedra threatened a trans woman in a restroom and then bragged about it on Facebook. Spread the word. https://t.co/8BbQQrav4i — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) May 18, 2018

A Republican candidate for Congress livestreamed a video of a transgender woman in a restroom in California, confronting her because she felt that it was improper for the woman to use the restroom.

Jazmina Saavedra, who is running to represent the 44th Congressional district in California (which includes parts of Compton, San Pedro, and Watts), entered the bathroom at a Denny’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday after a transgender woman in the establishment went to use the restroom. Saavedra confronted the unnamed woman inside.

“I'm trying to use the ladies' room and there is a man here claiming that he is a lady,” Saavedra said during the Facebook livestream.

The woman she was filming was understandably upset. “You're invading my privacy,” she said.

Saavedra countered by suggesting her privacy was being invaded “because I'm a woman and I deserve to use the woman, the ladies' room,” she said.

Saavedra didn’t stop there — she exited the restroom, but then confronted the woman again once she had exited. “Why are you singling me out, lady? And I see you yesterday following me,” the woman asked Saavedra.

After the unnamed woman departed, Saavedra, seemingly content with her little stunt, continued filming and promoting her bigotry on her livestream. What she’s probably unaware of is that she violated California state law for filming a person in what’s supposed to be a private area — a misdemeanor penalty which carries up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Transgender women are women — and they deserve to have privacy in the restrooms they identify with. Conservatives who often try to portray something “wrong” with transgender individuals often end up proving that they’re the ones who are grossly obsessed with the issue of “bathroom politics.” Some, just like Saavedra, demonstrate they’re willing to invade the privacy of individuals, and break the law, in order to push forward their bigoted agenda.