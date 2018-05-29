GOP Congresswoman: Pornography Is The ‘Root Cause’ Of School Shootings

“Pornography. It’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there.”

Tennessee Rep. Diane Black has an idea what causes school shootings. Like many conservatives and Republicans, Black doesn’t believe mass shootings are a result of lax gun control. Instead, she believes pornography is the culprit.

During a listening session with local pastors at Safe Harbor of Clarksville, Tennessee, the 67-year-old Congresswoman questioned the spike of gun violence in the country.

"Why do we see kids be so violent? What's out there? What makes them do that?" she said. “Because, as a nurse, I go back to root cause. And I think it's a couple things.”

She then listed “deterioration of family values” and movies as some of the causes before adding pornography as a cause.

“Pornography,” she said. “It’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there. All of this is available without parental guidance. I think that is a big part of the root cause.”

It’s not certain what kind of violent porn Black thinks would cause mass shootings. However, there is no scientific research indicating a link between pornography and gun violence. In contrast, researchers believe poor economic, social and cultural conditions are the main cause that drives gun violence. There is also a huge body of scientific evidence that shows reducing access to guns has resulted in fewer gun deaths.

The meeting came a week after a shooter opened fired at Santa Fe High School, killing at least 10 people. The incident was the deadliest shooting since Nikolas Cruz reportedly killed at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, on Valentine’s Day.

Since then, many pro-gun conservatives have come forward to give their own explanations on what causes gun violence, each cause more bizarre than the next.

The upcoming president of the NRA, Oliver North, blamed mass shootings on Ritalin, a medication for treating ADHD, while Lt. Gov. of Texas, Dan Patrick, said video games, removing religion from schools, broken homes, too many entries into schools and even unarmed teachers and abortions are to blame.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Getty Images