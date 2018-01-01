GOP Gov. Candidate Is Bringing ‘Deportation Bus’ To Sanctuary Cities

GOP Sen. Michael Williams’ “Deportation Bus” plans to make stops in Clarkston, Decatur, and Athens, which are Georgia’s three sanctuary cities.

Midterm elections are quickly approaching, and many candidates — particularly from the GOP — are using nasty campaign strategies to rally voter support.

One such politician is Republican Georgia State Sen. Michael Williams, who is running for governor. On Tuesday, Williams announced his upcoming “Deportation Bus Tour,” which he bragged will involve rounding up undocumented immigrants in a large bus labeled “Murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molestors [sic], and other criminals on board.”

To those familiar with Williams, this disgusting campaign ploy shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as he was his state’s co-chair for President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump’s entire presidential campaign was founded on racism, sexism, and bigotry, thus it makes perfect sense that one of his flunkies would use the same strategies for his own campaign.

Williams said the tour intends to “shine a light on the dangers of sanctuary cities and the overwhelming problem of illegal immigration.” The bus plans to make stops in Clarkston, Decatur, and Athens, which are Georgia’s three sanctuary cities.

“We’re not just going to track them and watch them roam around our state; we’re going to put them on this bus and send them home,” Williams said in a promotional video.

As HuffPost noted, it is yet to be seen how Williams expects to get away with detaining and deporting immigrants legally on this rogue mission.

However, he is confident in his approach to immigration as he prides himself on his role in establishing the law that requires local authorities to notify immigration officials when they have an undocumented immigrant in their custody.

One thing that is abundantly clear about these pro-Trump politicians is that they are reflections of the worst of America, which makes us hope the anticipated blue wave is real and knocks these bigots out of positions of power.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Georgia State Senate