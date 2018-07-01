GOP Lawmaker Screams The N-Word, Drops His Pants On ‘Who Is America?’

“All you damn sand-n******s over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” said Rep. Jason Spencer.

Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer did a racist Asian impression, screamed the N-word and ran around with his bare ass hanging out on Sacha Baron Cohen’s #WhoIsAmerica. The Republican Party, ladies and gents! pic.twitter.com/lxny3MDkG0 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 23, 2018

Adding to the list of politicians duped by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen into exposing their inner racism and prejudice, a Republican state representative is receiving a lot of flak for his appearance on the latest episode of provocative new Showtime series “Who Is America?”

Needless to say, the outrage is not misplaced at all.

Georgia lawmaker Jason Spencer apparently thought he was filming an anti-terrorism training video meant to teach elected officials how to protect themselves from such threats. So, he decided to scare off terror suspects by screaming racial slurs into the camera at the top of his lungs and talking about castrating such individuals in graphic detail while brandishing a knife.

“All you damn sand-n******s over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” Spencer said in an appalling post-credits video. “We will cut off your d***, you understand? We will take your d*** and we will shove it in your mouth. How are you going to rape children and women without a d***?”

Disturbingly so, that was not the most inappropriate and offensive thing Spencer did on the show.

In an earlier segment, Baron Cohen, once again posing as Israeli anti-terror expert Col. Erran Morad, instructed the conservative politician to act like a Chinese tourist in order to peek up a Muslim woman’s burqa to detect bomb. Spencer’s interpretation of that ridiculous scenario included him throwing around words like “sushi” and “red dragon” in what could only be described as an incredibly racist and insane skit.

When the comedian, disguised as a foreign agent, asked the Republican to scream the “N-word,” the lawmaker did so without a moment’s hesitation, yelling the offensive term over and over again until Baron Cohen’s character looked at him and asked, “Are you crazy? The ‘N-word’ is noony, not this word. This word is disgusting.”

Then, the politician, who recently lost his primary election after serving four terms in the Georgia House of Representatives, was told to pretend to be a “homo” to scare off terrorists. He proceeded to do so by dropping his pants and exposing his behind to the world, all while yelling “America!”

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time Spencer has come under fire for his bigoted and white nationalist views.

Not too long ago, he threatened a former Democratic representative that she might “go missing” if she started debating about the removal of Confederate statues. He also introduced a bill that proposed including women in an existing anti-masking law aimed at Ku Klux Klan members.

In a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Spencer tried to do some damage control by claiming the producers of “Who Is America?” exploited “fears that I would be attacked by someone” and convinced him to film the video for “elected officials who may be targeted by terrorists.”

“They exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety,” he added. “This media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected.”

Well, no one tricked him into stripping down on camera, that’s for sure.

We’re only 2 episodes into Who is America, but it’s gonna be damn near impossible for anybody to look worse than Rep Jason Spencer — Just Some Guy (@K_Breinig) July 23, 2018

#WhoIsAmerica HOLY. SHIT. I just watched, Jason Spencer, a member of the GA House of Representatives bare his ass and chase a man, scream the n word, do a terrible, racist impersonation of a Chinese man, & take an upskirt photo...because he thought it would protect him from isis. — Candice Rowe (@SensibleShoos) July 23, 2018

Whelp, looks like Georgia state rep. Jason Spencer is in a whole lot of trouble. #WhoIsAmerica — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) July 23, 2018

Either @SachaBaronCohen is the greatest manipulator of peoppe, making them say such outlandish, horrible things, or...he just asks them to let out their true feelings and roll tape.



I'm gonna say the latter. #WhoIsAmerica #JasonSpencer — Ihate T. Witter (@BluWaveDem) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the satirical comedy series included former Vice President Dick Cheney signing a “waterboard kit” that is reportedly up for sale on eBay.

This is America!

