GOP Lawmaker Identifies Herself As A Registered Nurse – She’s Not

“Rep. Boswell is not a licensed nurse nor has she ever been a licensed nurse,” said spokesman of the nursing board.

A North Carolina Republican lawmaker falsely stated herself as a registered nurse on campaign website and social media pages, until the state’s nursing board corrected her.

Republican lawmaker from Dare County, Beverly Boswell was contacted by North Carolina Board of Nursing and was told to stop misidentifying herself as a registered nurse because she is a medical assistance and phlebotomist – which means she is just trained to draw blood.

“Working her way up from struggling single mother to registered nurse and Dare County Commissioner, Beverly rejects the liberal notions of victim-hood and government dependency,” read the website.

The nursing board sent out an email regarding the issue explaining her actions.

“Our records at the N.C. Board of Nursing did not list her as having ever been a nurse in North Carolina. I spoke with the Representative and she said she never held herself out as being a nurse. She said she would correct her on-line material immediately. Her election material was corrected the very next day. Today, I was informed her Facebook page had not been changed so I left a message at her office to please correct that page as well,” read the email.

Nursing board spokesman David Kalbacker said, “Rep. Boswell is not a licensed nurse nor has she ever been a licensed nurse.”

After being contacted by the nursing board, Boswell’s qualification on her campaign website and social media was immediately edited. She called the mistake “nonstory” and “nonissue” and clarified her stance by blaming a campaign volunteer.

“Anytime you put on a uniform and go in a doctor's office people assume you're a nurse or doctor and you have to correct and correct and correct,” she said.

The state lawmaker was elected 2016 and currently is a member of the North Carolina House health committee.

In North Carolina, it is mandatory to attain an associate degree in the field, usually of two years, and then pass a test to obtain a license of a registered nurse.

On the other hand, a phlebotomist doesn’t have to go through the process and aren’t required to obtain a license and that doesn’t qualify for a registered nurse.

