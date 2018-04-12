GOPer Says A Lot Of ‘Attractive Children’ Don’t Make It To The Border

"Believe me, a lot of the attractive children are not making it to the border," said a GOP lawmaker during a hearing about immigration policies.

A Texas Congressman just made a disturbing suggestion that human traffickers target immigrant children based on their attractiveness, CNN reported.

Republican Rep. John Carter, during a hearing about U.S. immigration policy and border agencies, said that many “attractive children” are abducted by the traffickers on their way to the southern U.S. border.

"Believe me, a lot of the attractive children are not making it to the border," he casually commented before the discussion drifted off to other topics.

Carter made such a bizarre comment during an exchange with fellow Texas Republican Rep. John Culberson and officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Culberson had asked numerous questions about asylum laws and other measures that assist in protecting the families who make it to the U.S. border and await decision on whether they will be allowed to stay.

Culberson also pointed out how the current laws supposedly serve as a “magnet” for Central Americans, who risk their lives to cross the border.

However, it was Carter’s unexpected and truly bizarre comment objectifying young children that drew the most attention.

"The congressman was referring to the fact that it's a sad reality that unaccompanied children are subject to kidnapping, sexual violence, physical abuse, human trafficking and even death at the hands of human smugglers and ruthless cartels during their journey to cross over the southern border," Carter's spokeswoman Emily Taylor said about the remark.

"There is currently a loophole in the law that makes it useful for children to cross over the border alone so they can remain in the United States, and without the protection of their parents or other family members during their journey they are at even more of a risk to be exploited by the coyotes and cartel," she added.

Despite Trump’s vile disregard for immigrants and his beloved border wall, there are people trying to cross the U.S. border who often pay a hefty amount to smugglers for help. The journey isn’t smooth, with dangers of arrest, assaults and exploitation hovering above the migrants’ heads.

Officials in the Trump administration have said they are hoping to amend policies and cut down on the "pull factors" that encourage immigrants to cross the border.

The commander-in-chief has also taken draconian measures since the beginning of his tenure to keep the immigrants out. He has gone on record calling Mexicans “criminals” and “rapists” at least twice, and reportedly ordered National Guard troops to be sent to the country's southern border to guard it against immigrants.

