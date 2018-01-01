Mexico Won't Pay For A Wall, So GOP Lawmaker Wants To Crowdfund It

First Mexico was going to pay for "the wall." But since President Donald Trump's campaign promise is unattainable, Rep. Diane Black is proposing an absurd crowdfunding campaign.

It’s safe to say that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party have abandoned all ideas of getting Mexico to pay for their proposed border wall. But one GOP lawmaker has proposed a new way to raise money for the largely symbolic architectural disaster: crowdfunding.

Rep. Diane Black (R-Tennessee) introduced legislation this week that would establish a means for the Treasury Department to “accept public donations to fund the construction of a barrier on the border between the United States and Mexico.”

Black discussed her proposed bill on Fox News Monday afternoon. When asked about getting Mexico to pay for the wall — an unfulfilled promise Trump made on the campaign trail, and one that will likely never come true — Black conceded that the crowdfunding measure wasn’t her first choice.

“I would like for Mexico to pay for that, and I’m not close enough to the administration to see what kind of pressure they’re putting on them,” she said.

Black is not running for re-election to her House seat this year, but is instead running for governor of her home state.

A reasonable approach and conversation is needed on the issue of immigration. Unfortunately, there’s nothing “reasonable” being proposed with the Republicans currently in office, and Black's plan is just as absurd as any other offered up by the president.