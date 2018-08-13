GOP Lawmaker's Son Donates Max Amount To Dem Seeking His Seat

Bobby Goodlatte, the son of Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Virginia), donated the maximum amount to a Democratic contender aiming to flip his father's district blue.

Bobby Goodlatte, the son of Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Virginia), announced on Sunday he donated the maximum amount possible to Jennifer Lewis, a Democrat running to replace his father. Goodlatte Sr. is not seeking re-election, and Lewis is running against a different Republican, Virginia House of Delegates Rep. Ben Cline.

Although not a direct affront to his father, the fact that Bobby Goodlatte wants a Democrat to represent the district instead of someone from his father’s party is probably an awkward revelation, sure to bring about a lengthy dinner conversation the next time the two get together.

The younger Goodlatte also said he got five other individuals to donate the maximum to Lewis' campaign as well.

I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat. I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this! https://t.co/bYCKta2Bhs — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

“I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max,” he said. “2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this!”

Even though the seat held by Goodlatte is now up for grabs, it’s not considered a competitive race by many experts. CNN, for instance, considers it a “Solid Republican” district.

Rep. Goodlatte is the current chair of the House Judiciary Committee. He has demonstrated his commitment to being an ally to President Donald Trump at many junctures, including threatening an FBI agent whom Trump abhors with contempt of court during a hearing last month.

That agent, Peter Strzok, who was removed from the Russia investigation last year, was fired by the FBI on Monday.

The theatrics displayed by his father during that committee hearing could be the underlying reason why Bobby Goodlatte chose to support a Democrat to take over his father's seat. In a tweet he made on Monday, the junior Goodlatte denounced that hearing, writing, “I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress.”

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress.



Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

Bobby Goodlatte is putting his country's interests ahead of his father’s party. That’s a commendable choice for any young person to make.

Sadly, the wisdom and understanding that the younger Goodlatte displays here isn’t shared by the elder Goodlatte, who remains a steadfast ally of Trump during the Russia investigation. While parents are largely responsible for passing on their insights to their progeny, in this case, it would be wise of the elder Goodlatte to consider the insights his son has to offer.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters