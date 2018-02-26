Governor of Washington Tells Trump To Tweet Less And Listen More

“I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here, and a little more listening, and I just suggest we take [Trump’s proposal] off the table,” Gov Jay Inslee said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee hit President Donald Trump where it hurts most when he asked him to lay off Twitter and to listen to America on the subject of arming a “small portion” of teachers to avert school shootings.

During the latest listening session at the White House on Monday, the president met around 40 governors and administration aides to discuss the growing pressure to halt gun violence in schools around the country.

Inslee started his conversation by repeating Trump’s proposal to arm “20 percent” of America’s teachers and paying them “a little bit of bonus.” The democratic governor pleaded Trump to take the proposal off the table.

"Whatever percentage it is, speaking as a grandfather, speaking as a governor of the state of Washington, I have listened to the people who would be affected by that. I have listened to the biology teachers and they don't want to do that," the former U.S. House member said.

Inslee reflected on what he said he has heard from teachers.

"I have listened to the first-grade teachers who don't want to be pistol-packing first-grade teachers. I have listened to law enforcement who have said they don't want to have to train teachers as law enforcement agencies, which takes about six months,” he continued.

Inslee urged the president to listen to these educators who have been “foisted upon this responsibility of packing heat.”

“So I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here, and a little more listening, and I just suggest we take [Trump’s proposal] off the table and move forward,” Inslee concluded, referring to Trump’s impulsive habit of broadcasting everything on his mind on Twitter.

However, Trump did not seem to care about the governor’s remarks. He calmly listened with arms crossed on his chest.

Instead of commenting on the harsh remarks, the commander-in-chief thanked Inslee and jumped off to a question from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

It is not to be ignored that 50 percent of American civilians oppose Trump’s proposal, according to a CBS News poll.

