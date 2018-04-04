Wife Carried Husband For Weeks Before Government Gave Him A Wheelchair

It was only when her story went viral online that the Indian government finally granted the man a certificate so he could get a free wheelchair.

Mathura: A woman was seen carrying her differently-abled husband on her back to office of chief medical officer to obtain a disability certificate, says' we have no access to a wheel-chair or a tricycle. We went to many different offices but still have not got the certificate.' pic.twitter.com/nqtHetCOtZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

Bimla Devi’s husband, a truck driver, had his leg amputated. but because of the couple’s difficult financial situation, they didn’t have access to a wheelchair.

As a result, the woman carried her spouse on her back for weeks. After her story went viral, she finally got what she needed.

Devi’s husband started suffering after his leg developed clots, which eventually turned gangrenous, forcing doctors to amputate it. But because the government hospital will only provide a person in need with a wheelchair who has an official disability certificate, Devi had to carry her husband every day for weeks on her back to the government health center.

"We went to many different offices but still haven't got the disability certificate," Bimla told reporters.

"We are in deep trouble; our financial condition is very bad. We can't afford a cycle-rickshaw every day," she added.

Once her story hit the internet and her image began being shared widely, Bhupendra Choudhary, a Yogi Adityanath government minister, called the scene “shameful.” Bhupendra then vowed to help the couple.

It is a sad incident to happen in a civilised world. We will inspect the case and help accordingly: UP Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary #Mathura pic.twitter.com/xDybvh9Mft — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

On April 4, Devi and her husband finally got the certificate.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mathura issues disability certificate to man who was carried by his wife to the CMO office. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

On Twitter, while many people said they were happy that the couple was granted their certificate, users also complained that the conditions in India aren’t the best for people with disabilities.

What a wife ??? Happy its resolved — Beverly Campbell (@STOCK4Life) April 4, 2018

A woman carried her disabled husband in Mathura for weeks to get a disability certificate. This is the state of health care in our country for common people, while central, state government employees benefit from fully sponsored care in private hospitals. https://t.co/FYThDgkuSN — Anupam Srivastava (@anusrivastava) April 4, 2018

It ia reported that, before this, the couple came to the office lot of times. Only when this came in the media, the govt reacted. Thanks Media! And @govtauthorities pls be proactive. — Srikanth Raj (@SrikanthRaj1) April 4, 2018

What is sad is when a person has their leg amputated he/she should have been given a wheelchair immediately! It is obvious he would need a wheelchair & a pair of crutches. This no incident, it is neglect. WTF is wrong with you! #Marhura #Chaudhary — #NotMyPresident (@kahn331) April 4, 2018

Higher rates of taxes no facilities for public;monery goes in the pockets of corrupts. — Kuldeep Singh (@ks59_singh) April 4, 2018

Perhaps now that this story has gone viral and more eyes are on India, things will begin to change as pressure may cause the country’s lawmakers to look into better ways of serving those in need.