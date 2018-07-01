GrabYourWallet: Another Retailer Drops Ivanka Trump Products

A Canadian company is no longer selling Ivanka Trump branded products after President Donald Trump launched a trade war with Canada.

Hudson Bay carries Ivanka Trump too. pic.twitter.com/pUkRRPLvgd — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) February 6, 2017

President Donald Trump’s daughter may have had it easy after her dad launched a trade war with China, but now it seems that yet another retailer has stopped selling her products.

Canadian retailer Hudson Bay has stopped selling Ivanka Trump products on its website, a detail quickly picked up by Shannon Coulter, the woman responsible for the #GrabYourWallet boycott campaign against Trump-related businesses.

There are suddenly zero Ivanka Trump items on the @hudsonsbay website. Yesterday there were still over 150 items there. What's going on? Has the Bay finally dropped the Ivanka Trump brand? cc: @AmandaStJean @samkj27 @claude77 — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 13, 2018

I certainly saw a lot of anger from Canadians about the tariffs as well as Donald's disrespectful remarks about PM Trudeau. https://t.co/PAZkIFYTvx — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 13, 2018

At least 150 items from the Trump brand were suddenly dropped from the company’s website, making the Canadian store the 24th retailer to do so.

Hudson Bay said its decision stemmed from a poll indicating that 70 percent of Canadians wanted to avoid buying U.S.-made products after Donald Trump imposed a 20 percent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber.

The first time the #GrabYourWallet campaign made waves, Donald Trump was suffering backlash over the now infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes, which showed him bragging about grabbing women “by the p****.” But in recent months, Donald Trump’s horrific immigration policies have made it hard for the public not to call for a major boycott once again.

With at least 24 companies now joining the movement one way or another, it’s safe to say that the campaign is definitely working.