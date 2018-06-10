Grandmother Drove For Miles With Grandchildren Caged In Pet Kennels

The kids revealed to police that they were hot inside the vehicle as there were no air conditioning vents in the back where they were being kept.

Leimome Cheeks was CAUGHT driving around with her Black grandchildren in dog kennels, but that’s the quote CBS chose. Instead of vilifying her (like they do POC), she received a compliment. Wow.pic.twitter.com/Demp8DwlSm — ??????? (@OMGkee) June 11, 2018

Instead of car seats, one woman was allegedly driving her grandkids around in pet kennels.

According to the The Associated Press, Tennessee’s child services department is investigating Leimome Cheeks, who is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

The children, ages 7 and 8, told police that Cheeks told them to get inside the kennels, which were in the rear of the Ford Explorer, because there wasn’t enough room inside the SUV.

Video footage taken by a bystander and obtained by The Memphis Commercial Appeal seems to corroborate the children’s side of the story as it appears to show 62-year-old Cheeks letting a girl out of one of the kennels before closing the metal grate behind her.

The kids revealed to police that they were hot inside the vehicle as there were no air conditioning vents in the back where they were being kept, and temperatures reached approximately 95 degrees.

Cheeks was taken into custody but was released on bond Sunday. In her defense, she claimed she checked on the children while they were in the kennels and eventually placed them in the back seat of the vehicle as she drove around to various places in the area.

Clearly, Cheeks had no shame about what she was doing at the time as the video shows her calmly and casually letting her granddaughter out of the cage in broad daylight. However, she likely regrets her poor choices now.

It's unclear what was inside the vehicle that took up all the space to where the children couldn't fit; however, no inanimate objects or material items — big or small — should be worth jeopardizing the safety of two young children.

