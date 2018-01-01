85-Year-Old Hailed A Hero After Fighting Off Three Armed Robbers

“I didn't really think about it – I just went for it. You can either sit down and do nothing or take a stand. I decided to stand up to these people.”

A great grandfather from a small town named Glanmire in the Republic of Ireland has been dubbed as a “hero” by online users after a video showing him tackling would-be-robbers went viral on the internet.

The CCTV footage, posted above, showed Denis O’Connor sitting in the Bar One Racing office when three men in black masks suddenly entered the premises. One of them could be seen pointing his shotgun at the 85-year-old pensioner and another patron, the latter of whom ran away almost immediately.

Meanwhile, another hammer-wielding burglar jumped over the counter to threaten manager Tim Murphy, demanding the contents of the safe.

The masked men probably expected some resistance from the manager, but they obviously hadn’t expected O’Connor to be a major threat. As the surveillance video showed, the elderly man quickly made his way towards the counter and tackled one of the robbers, distracting the other two.

Taking advantage of the sudden commotion, Murphy caught hold of the man who had been threatening him.

O’Connor the shoved the second burglar from behind the counter, but he managed to flee the scene. The hammer-wielding robber followed the suit, shortly joined by the third robber.

It was all over in 30 second.

“I just didn’t think about what I was doing,” O’Connor later explained in an interview. “Sometimes you can just sit down and do nothing or you can stand up to people like these and that’s what I did.”

He said he initially thought it was some sort of a joke, but as soon as he saw one of the robbers hassling Murphy, he jumped into action without a second thought.

The Irish police are still looking for the perpetrators, all of whom are believed to be in their 20s.

Watch O’Connor brave attempt at fighting off the burglars in the video above.

