Watch: Grocery Store Employee Helps Autistic Teen Stock Up Shelves

“This guy reached out. That’s what I think is special. In a world where our kids don’t fit in, here was a guy out of nowhere that made him fit for that brief moment.”

A grocery store employee in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, helped an autistic teenager to stock up shelves with him.

17-year-old Jack Ryan Edwards went to local Rouses Market with his father Sid Edwards. It was a usual day for them and as they picked up things, Jack Ryan saw an employee stocking up a fridge.

The teenager then began staring at the African-American employee, Jordan Taylor, as he piled up juices in the fridge. At first, Edwards thought his son wanted a juice and got one bottle for him. However, even after getting the juice, Jack Ryan kept looking at Taylor.

The employee by then had an idea that Jack Ryan had an interest in what he was doing. He approached him and asked him if he wanted to help.

The 17-year-old agreed to the offer and began helping Taylor. Edwards was moved by the gesture and he decided to record the incident.

He then sent it to his daughter who uploaded it on Facebook with a caption that read, “He could have ignored him. He could have made an excuse and said he couldn't allow him to help. Instead, he let him have his moment and in turn gave my family a moment we will never forget.”

In the video, Taylor can be seen handing out a juice carton to Jack Ryan who is calmly placing them in the right place. Edwards then called the incident a miracle and asked Taylor if he goes to school. The employee said he graduated two years ago and now plans to continue studying.

The heartwarming video has since gone viral where people are appreciating Taylor for his kind effort.

“It was a big deal. To me, when you go to a grocery store with an autistic kid, especially when they're young, people don't understand, they're not very accepting. Somehow this young man reached my son ... he went into Jack Ryan's world,” said the father.

He added that Taylor’s effort was unique because not many people treat his son that way.

“Many times with an autistic kid, especially the younger kids, when you go out in public, people don’t understand. This guy reached out. That’s what I think is special. In a world where our kids don’t fit in, here was a guy out of nowhere that made him fit for that brief moment.”

Taylor said Jack Ryan’s interest in his work and the way he looked urges him to talk to him.

“He was looking very amazed, like one day he wished he could do it. So, I just wanted to give him the experience of doing it with me. Something in the back of my mind was just like, ‘ask if he wants to help you,’” he said.

Read More Cops Arrest Autistic Teen For Throwing Stones In Neighbor's Yard

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters