Security Guard Keeps Following Black Shopper At Store Without Reason

In yet another blatant display of discrimination against people of color, an Africa-American man uploaded a video on Facebook after a white security guard decided to stalk him.

As usual, the guard had no reason to racially profile the man.

It all started when Branson Morgan was grocery shopping at the Breaux Mart in New Orleans, Louisiana. While he was shopping at the store, he noticed a security guard closely following him.

Morgan who naturally felt uncomfortable with this treatment started recorded the racist encounter.

He wasn’t alone at the store. In fact, two of his friends, who happened to be white, had accompanied Morgan.

“Three of us (two white, and me) were in one aisle looking at products (not causing a scene, being disruptive or causing any harm whatsoever) when this security guard comes up, stands about 3 ft from my friends and I and crosses his arms in a very confrontational, oppressive way,” Morgan wrote on Facebook.

Despite this discrimination, Morgan decided to continue shopping. He even informed the unnamed security guard that he had money. But that didn’t stop the guard from following him and he wasn’t even being discreet about it.

That is when the three men decided not to buy from the store and left.

To their surprise, the guard made rude remarks while they were exiting. He then proceeded to follow the men even after they left and then casually took a picture of the number plate of Morgan’s friend’s car.

“The security guard (who I overheard making negative, derogatory and RIDICULOUS comments in the background) then follows us out and takes a PICTURE of my friends license plate. This is UNACCEPTABLE and I am very upset and disappointed in Breaux Mart for this treatment. You lost customers today- and we will never be back,” wrote Morgan.

According to the victim, the manager was of no help after they complained.

All he said was that he would review the camera to check if the three men had baskets with them while shopping – implying that his guard might have a point.

It is pertinent to note that people don’t always carry baskets while shopping, especially if they have to make limited purchases.

After Morgan’s disgruntled post gained traction on social media, the mart apologized on its Facebook page, mentioning they had replaced the guard until further investigation.

