'Crime Scene' Tagged Across Trump's DC Hotel

Likely the creation of artist Robin Bell, the clever art installation mocked President Donald Trump's recent legal trouble for potential conflict of interest in the Washington D.C. hotel.

Crime Scene - Do Not Enter Projection at Trump Hotel in Washington DC 3-28-18 #Resist pic.twitter.com/RXwXUppcst — robin bell (@bellvisuals) March 29, 2018

In the best guerrilla projection protest since a panoply of poop emojis showed up on Trump International Hotel in January, the Washington D.C. hotel found its facade once again lit up with a clever display — this time with a "crime scene" warning.

In a wide yellow strip resembling police tape, the words "Crime Scene — Do Not Enter" appeared above the front steps of the president's eponymous luxury hotel — a business which his family continues to profit from despite criticisms that it amounts to a conflict of interest for a sitting president.

Below the "Crime Scene" tape, an image of spinning red and blue police lights flashed.

The projection also rotated in the words "It's Stormy Out," a reference to the ongoing scandal surrounding adult film actress Stormy Daniels who alleges she had an affair with Trump over 10 years ago.

The projection arrived just in time to celebrate a legal blow against Trump and his potential conflict of interest in the hotel. Just hours before the projection was unveiled, a U.S. District judge in Maryland allowed a lawsuit to proceed which argues that Trump's business interests in the hotel violate the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit, filed by the attorneys general of Washington D.C. and Maryland, draws justification from a section of the Constitution known as the emoluments clause, which prohibits the president from taking gifts from foreign and state governments. Trump may have broken this rule because foreign heads of state and several state governors have stayed at the Trump International Hotel since he took office, potentially currying Trump's favor with the "gift" of patronizing his business.

The emoluments clause has been called "the nation's original anti-corruption law." If Trump broke it, he certainly deserves the "Crime Scene" projection on his hotel — not to mention the legal repercussion.