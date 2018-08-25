Bride Cancels Expensive Wedding After Guests Wouldn't Pitch In $1,500

The seemingly unhinged woman even broke things off with her fiance because he proposed to marry in Las Vegas, where they could actually afford to wed.

One unnamed woman wanted her wedding guests to pay $1,500 per person so she could have her dream wedding. However, things did not go down as she planned.

Read More Model Working Bridal Fashion Show Gets Proposed To In Real Life

Twitter user @0lspicykeychain shared screenshots from a wedding-shaming Facebook group that suggest a bride canceled her wedding just four days before it was scheduled to take place because only eight people “pledged” to give her $1,500 each.

Now that she called things off, the woman said she’s going on a two-month backpacking trip through South America to get rid of the “paranoia and toxicity” following the entire ordeal.

If you have a solid 10 mins to absorb this, I present a very real status shared in a wedding shaming group I'm a part of — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 25, 2018

pic.twitter.com/jrWmfYwWJK — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 25, 2018

According to the screenshots, the woman and her fiance had been together for four years and even had a child together. Over time, however, their relationship crumbled, mostly thanks to the $60,000 “dream wedding” they planned.

"We started touring venues and were torn between two," she wrote. "A local psychic told us to go with the more expensive option, and we thought why the hell not? We just needed a little push."

That’s when the idea of asking guests to pitch in came to mind.

pic.twitter.com/jrWmfYwWJK — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 25, 2018

pic.twitter.com/Ul1FTLDqs7 — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 26, 2018

In the post, she said that she asked guests to “pledge” $1,500 each, adding that her now ex-fiance’s family said they would contribute $3,000, while her maid of honor offered $5,000.

But when less than 10 people promised to come, she flipped. After she and her ex finally realized they wouldn’t be able to afford their dream wedding, he offered to take her to Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was clear by her post that she was not having it, saying he wanted a “filthy” wedding.

She claimed that the exchange with her then-fiance sent her into a panic attack, prompting her to contact her maid of honor, who advised her to “stick to her budget.”

"I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day...," the former bride wrote. "I called her a filthy f***ing poor excuse of a friend, and hung up."

pic.twitter.com/7W5Yqd3QMS — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 26, 2018

After pouring her heart out on social media, the frustrated woman showed how heartbroken she was with her friends.

"I need to get away from this awful society. How hard would it have been to donate to friends? Do I matter to you? Just f***ing give me money for my wedding," she wrote. "I won't even sugarcoat. I won't even pretend that's not what I wanted. It was for a team. I was stabbed, cheated on, and [wrecked]."

pic.twitter.com/hVlo6ZI6b8 — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 26, 2018

People who commented on the original post said they were shocked.

“WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU??? Who on hell EXPECTS that amount of money?" someone commented, while another person said, “I have no words. You're out of your mind.”

The story was so absurd that even Chrissy Teigen and Michael McKean tweeted about the drama.

I didn't get past "A local psychic told us..." How does it end? Who are these people? (That WAS my Seinfeld) — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 25, 2018

Other Twitter users expressed shock at the woman’s terrible attitude, and some just found the whole thing too funny not to comment.

I hope her backpacking trip can bring her back to planet earth. — Leine Fran (@LeineFran) August 27, 2018

I want to perform this monologue on stage ???? loving the entitlement @pzella @pierceindeed — ?????? ???? (@KRISTYBEST) August 27, 2018

Girl... people like this do exist. pic.twitter.com/RrWc5uGuMf — Sabira ????? (@SabirahG) August 26, 2018

Wow what a master class in voice subtly shifting over the course of a story and how an unreliable narrator can slowly reveal their true self to the reader. Truly exemplary work. https://t.co/LvfLBSo4kH — Laura Sebastian (@sebastian_lk) August 26, 2018

Psychic knew what was up & helped burn it to the ground faster lol — melissa (@csolarr) August 25, 2018

I really felt for her in the first pic, I thought something terrible had happened and then PLOT TWIST ???????????????????? https://t.co/M2FcwPZCRS — Mama Rainbow (@Phroetiq) August 26, 2018

Despite this ex-bride’s angry sign off on Facebook, she’s far from the only bride to make a fool of herself publicly.

In July, another bride-to-be identified only as Alex went viral after telling her bridesmaid to relinquish her duties.

“I fully understand the need for you to prioritize school! I want you to be able to focus on that without also worrying about any extra wedding worries,” she wrote.

Much like the July post, this latest example of brides gone mad has gone viral, with countless shares on social media.

Surely, the South America-touring ex-bride will come to her senses after reflecting upon how absurd her request was. Whenever she does come to see the error of her ways, she'll owe her friends and family an apology.

Read More Bride Takes Gun Out Of Wedding Dress, Shoots The Groom

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Carlo Allegri