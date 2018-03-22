© Reuters, Christinne Muschi

Gun Advocates Fail At Mocking Gun Control With 'Bomb Control' Parallel

by
Natasha Guzman
Some pro-gun advocates are using the recent string of bombings in Austin to mock their opponents by asking why they're not as concerned with "bomb control."

A domestic terrorist set off a series of bombs in Austin, Texas over the course of three weeks in March, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to five others. While some might take this moment to focus on the racial motivations behind these attacks —given that the majority of the victims were black or Latino — others are trying to use the story to push their pro-gun agenda. 

Chad Prather, a YouTuber with over 130,000 subscribers and is best known for making a viral video called “Unapologetically Southern,” took to Twitter on Monday to sarcastically ask why no marches for “bomb control” have been planned in response to these attacks.

The tweet was meant to mock the recent nationwide marches and school walkouts that followed the February 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead. Possibly the largest of these marches, dubbed March For Our Lives, is set to take place across the country on March 24, and half a million participants are expected to show up in Washington D.C. alone.

Prather was widely mocked for making the comparison when the entire issue with gun control laws is how lax they are and how easily most people can get their hands on a firearm. Bombs, on the other hand, are already illegal.

In response to the criticism he got, Prather and others with his mentality argued that the fact that a person was still able to gain access to bombs when they’re already illegal proves that implementing stricter gun control laws would do nothing.

If we go by this logic, all laws are pointless — people still rob, murder, commit fraud, etc. even though those things are illegal. The purpose of laws is to deter those who might be thinking of committing crimes from doing so, to punish those who choose to do so anyway, and to provide some justice for the victims of crime.

