Dad Offers Himself As ‘Bride’ To Help Save Cancer-Stricken Daughter

A Chinese father of a cancer-stricken girl has offered himself as a “bride” to anyone who can help cover the costs of his daughter’s medical treatment expenses.

Guo Anchuan, 45, is a carpenter in China’s Sichuan province. His 9-year-old daughter, Guo Yuting, suffers from leukemia, a group of cancers that usually begin in the bone marrow and makes too many white blood cells.

From the last five years, the helpless father has struggled to meet the medical expenses. However, he has failed to collect the needed money and now, as a last resort, he has offered himself as a “bride” to anyone who can bore those expenses.

The young girl was diagnosed with acute lym?phobl?astic le?uk?em?ia in 2013. Her treatment started shortly after Anchuan borrowed money from his relatives. Each round of the treatment costs around $31,000 and as of now eight rounds have been completed.

The treatment was going smooth and the 9-year-old responded to it well. Unfortunately, she had a relapse last year and now meeting the expenses is becoming impossible for Anchuan.

The father was so helpless that he wore a white bridal gown and veil and roamed around the streets of his town to bring attention to his problem and offered himself as a bride-cum-servant. He also had a placard in his hand that had the details of his daughter’s disease written on it.

“Seeking marriage to s?ave my daughter,” read the poster near him. “I hope someone with kindness can subsidize me to cover the medical cost of my le?uke?m?ia-stricken daughter. I will spend the rest of my life slogging to repay you.”

He added, “Dignity means nothing to me. I will do anything I can to save my child.”

So far, Anchuan has raised approximately $2,500. However, that is not even half of what he requires right now. The treatment has already cost him $11,000 and the amount is expected to higher because the young girl requires two more rounds of treatment.

But it doesn’t end there. The father now needs money for a bone-marrow transplant because that is the only thing that can keep her daughter safe and healthy.

“Doctors told us that she needs a bone-marrow transplant as soon as possible,” Anchuan revealed. “And even if the chemo kills all the cancer cells, another relapse would be fatal.

