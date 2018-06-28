© Reuters/Gus Ruelas/Mike Segar

Hannity Suggests Maxine Waters Is Responsible For Annapolis Shooting

by
Alice Salles
Fox News’ Sean Hannity had no problem accusing Maxine Waters and Democrats for the Capital Gazette shooting, even as the incident was being reported.

Sean Hannity lifting his hands.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity just heard about a gunman opening fire inside the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Maryland. But that didn’t stop him from coming up with his own theory about who was to blame for it.

And according to the right-wing personality, it wasn't the shooter who was responsible, but rather Rep. Maxine Waters.

“I’ve been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric,” Hannity proudly announced during his radio show just as news of the shooting broke. “Really, Maxine?”

Carrying on with his fantasy, Hannity then blamed President Barack Obama, as well as Waters, for reportedly encouraging people to be aggressive.

After all, he explained, Waters urged people "get in their faces, call them out, call your friends, get protesters, follow them into restaurants and shopping malls, and wherever else she said.”

Despite his accusations and speculations about the gunman’s political leanings, Hannity appears to have forgotten that as soon as Waters’ comments became news, President Donald Trump was the one who actually took to Twitter to threaten her.

While the gunman has been taken into custody, it’s still too early for Hannity to speculate about the gunman’s motives, and yet he had no problem blaming people he disagrees with politically for the attack.

In addition, it was the far-right personality Milo Yiannopolous who — just yesterday — "jokingly" encouraged people to gun down journalists, not Waters.

Even after Fox News reportedly checked on the newspaper’s ideological bent, noticing it was “too local” for it to be too political, Hannity still failed to apologize for his wild speculations.

Once again, Hannity’s lack of class, as well as his lack of respect for both the victims of this horrific and senseless attack and Democrats, show his true colors.

