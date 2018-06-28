Hannity Suggests Maxine Waters Is Responsible For Annapolis Shooting

Fox News’ Sean Hannity had no problem accusing Maxine Waters and Democrats for the Capital Gazette shooting, even as the incident was being reported.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity just heard about a gunman opening fire inside the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Maryland. But that didn’t stop him from coming up with his own theory about who was to blame for it.

And according to the right-wing personality, it wasn't the shooter who was responsible, but rather Rep. Maxine Waters.

“I’ve been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric,” Hannity proudly announced during his radio show just as news of the shooting broke. “Really, Maxine?”

Carrying on with his fantasy, Hannity then blamed President Barack Obama, as well as Waters, for reportedly encouraging people to be aggressive.

After all, he explained, Waters urged people "get in their faces, call them out, call your friends, get protesters, follow them into restaurants and shopping malls, and wherever else she said.”

Sean Hannity is already blaming Maxine Waters for today's shooting at the Capital Gazette.



I wonder who he will blame for the flames surrounding him while he's burning in hell.



Reminder, it was Trump who called journalists enemies and his supporters who called for violence. — TO? ?O?E T?AViS ???? (@TopRopeTravis) June 28, 2018

Despite his accusations and speculations about the gunman’s political leanings, Hannity appears to have forgotten that as soon as Waters’ comments became news, President Donald Trump was the one who actually took to Twitter to threaten her.

While the gunman has been taken into custody, it’s still too early for Hannity to speculate about the gunman’s motives, and yet he had no problem blaming people he disagrees with politically for the attack.

In addition, it was the far-right personality Milo Yiannopolous who — just yesterday — "jokingly" encouraged people to gun down journalists, not Waters.

Two days ago, Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos called for 'shooting journalists down'. Today there are fatal shootings at Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland. Immediately, Sean Hannity on FOX News blames Maxine Waters for the shootings. pic.twitter.com/qzRUYUU1e5 — dsmyre (@dsmyre) June 28, 2018

Even after Fox News reportedly checked on the newspaper’s ideological bent, noticing it was “too local” for it to be too political, Hannity still failed to apologize for his wild speculations.

Fox News says they "checked in on the ideological bent" of the Capital Gazette but decided it was "very local" with no "major ideological bent" — then acknowledges they don't yet know if this is at all relevant to the motive. pic.twitter.com/wEPI5w2FHC — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 28, 2018

Once again, Hannity’s lack of class, as well as his lack of respect for both the victims of this horrific and senseless attack and Democrats, show his true colors.