Harley-Davidson Plans To Shift US Production Overseas, Thanks To Trump

U.S. motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc announced it is shifting some of its American production to the European Union overseas in order to avoid EU’s retaliatory tariffs.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer which was founded in 1903 took the decision after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union and NATO members, provoking a “tit-for-tat” response from the trading bloc against U.S. goods.

Under the new tariffs, imported steel will be taxed at 25 percent. Meanwhile, aluminum will be taxed at a 10 percent.

Harley-Davidson stated that the tariffs on motorcycles rose from 6 percent to 31 percent. This meant each exported motorcycle cost an additional $2,200 for the buyer. 16 percent of the company’s sales are to the European market.

As a result, to avoid the additional costs, the heavyweight U.S. motorcycle manufacturer decided to relocate some of its American production overseas.

Trump’s tariffs harmed the company so much that its shares closed down nearly 6 percent and analysts cut their profit forecasts on concerns about how quickly the company would be able to adapt to the 25 percent import duties the European Union began charging on June 22.

In the beginning of May 2018, economic experts had warned the Trump administration of the adverse effects of the tariffs. Harley-Davidson also released a statement at that time and said they support free trade.

“We support free and fair trade and hope for a quick resolution to this issue. We believe a punitive, retaliatory tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycles in any of our major markets would have a significant impact on our sales, our dealers, our suppliers and our customers in those markets,” the statement read.

As soon as the company announced its decision to relocate, Trump took to his favorite social media tool Twitter to criticize the move.

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

However, the president seems to forget that with his tariffs, he is directly hurting the company he once praised.

“In this administration, our allegiance will be to the American workers and to American businesses, like Harley-Davidson, that were very strong in the 1980s and I remember this — you were victims of trading abuse — big trading abuse, where they were dumping all sorts of competitors all over the place,” Trump said to Harley-Davidson executives in February of 2017. “And Ronald Reagan stepped in and he put on large tariffs and you wouldn’t be talking about Harley-Davidson probably right now if he didn’t do that.”

Harley-Davidson has plants in Australia, Thailand, Brazil, India and the United States. The company said it will raise investment in its plants overseas but didn’t reveal details.

In May, the United States set stage for a potential trade war with some of its top allies after the Trump administration ended a two-month exemption by hitting the European Union, Canada and Mexico with steel and aluminum tariffs.

Apart from Harley-Davidson, the largest nail producer is also suffering the latest changes. Since Trump slapped the tariffs, Missouri based-company Mid Continent Nail Corporation lost 50 percent of its business in merely two weeks.

The company said it had to lay off nearly sixty of its temporary workers and also fears an additional 200 workers will have to be laid off.

Trump who often touts about making America great again is doing the complete opposite with his actions. If anything, these tariffs are forecasted to have an adverse impact on the economy.

As a Harley-Davidson owner/rider since 1980, I have something new to be pissed at Trump about. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 26, 2018

Trump throws a grenade at Harley-Davidson, and then blames them for running away from it. Trump is destroying America! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 25, 2018

Donald Trump is ranting about Jimmy Fallon, Maxine Waters and Red Hen to avoid talking about screwing over Harley-Davidson workers or covering up toxic military drinking water. He publicly distracts his base with culture wars while he privately screws them over. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 25, 2018

Harley Davidson will be manufacturing motorcycles in Europe. Let's bring this back around. Donald Trump cuts taxes for U.S.companies and guts social programs to pay for those tax cuts. Now, his horrible trade wars are sending American jobs overseas. Less jobs. No social support. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) June 26, 2018

