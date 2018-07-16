© REUTERS/Brian Snyder

#SidewalkSusie Tells Mom Her Biracial Daughter Was Playing Too Loudly

by
Sidra Javed
The video shows the woman sitting on the steps of the building and accusing the young mom and her daughter of “playing too loudly” and “disturbing her children.”

Another “Permit Patty” has emerged, this time from Harvard University.

A video of a woman, since identified as Theresa Lund, executive director of the Harvard University Humanitarian Initiative, confronting a young mother and her biracial daughter just for playing outside their home, is going viral.

The Facebook video, posted by the mother Alyson Laliberte, shows Lund sitting on the steps of the building and accusing Laliberte and her daughter of “playing too loudly” and “disturbing her children” who were trying to take a nap upstairs.

The video starts with Lund, wearing a purple T-shirt denying that she swore at the young mother.

“I didn’t swear. You heard me wrong,” she said, adding, “You’re lying. I’m going to sit right here with you.”

She then addressed Laliberte’s 3-year-old daughter directly: “You’re a sweetheart. I’m sorry we’re arguing with your mommy, she’s not being very nice.”

She then sat and just stared at Lailberte.

After a while, the young mother asked, “Are you just mad because I won’t get off my own property? I think that’s why you’re mad right now.…OK, so go back upstairs to your kids. Why are you sitting here with me?”

Lund responds, “I’m sitting here because you’re preventing my children from sleeping. Would you like me to do that to you?”

“Who is even watching your kids right now?” asked Laliberte.

Instead of replying, Lund said, “Are you one of the affordable units? Or are you one of the Harvard units?”

When Laliberte refuses to divulge where she lives, Lund said, “I will come outside your window and scream. You’re outside mine.”

“It was totally discriminating and racist of her,” wrote Laliberte. “Or maybe it was because my daughter is biracial.”

She also said no other person from the housing complex complained about her daughter being loud.

Social media has now branded Lund as “Sidewalk Susie” and “Naptime Nancy.”

 

 

 

 

 

After the backlash, Lund wrote an apology in an email to Boston Globe.

“I want to be accountable for my actions in a situation where I fell far short of my values and what I expect of myself,” she said. “This clearly wasn’t my best moment, and I have work to do to more consistently be my best self.”

She also issued an apology on Facebook saying she “should not have addressed [Laliberte’s] daughter, and there was no reason for me to ask what type of unit she lives in. I offered my sincere apology to her, her mother and her daughter in person [Sunday] morning. I love our community and am committed to engaging in dialogue and actions about how to make it more welcoming and pleasant for all of us to live in together.”

However, Lund is not without her share of supporters.

Michael VanRooyen, director of the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, backed Lund.

 

 

The Facebook post now appears to be deleted.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: REUTERS/Brian Snyder 

