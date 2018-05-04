Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Forcing Evacuations

After series of earthquakes in recent days, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano blew up, prompting thousands of people living on the state to evacuate homes.

The Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Thursday, spewing lava and releasing steam and forcing people living nearby to leave their homes, officials said.

The eruption occurred after a series of earthquakes on the island over the last couple of days, including a 5.0 tremor at about 10:30 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website.

Residents in the Puna community, home to about 10,000 people, were ordered to evacuate after public works officials reported steam and lava emissions from a crack, according to media and the county's website.

