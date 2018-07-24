Heckler Calls Sean Spicer A ‘Garbage Person’ At Book Signing Event

During a book signing event in New York City, a heckler yelled at Sean Spicer, saying he lied as press secretary and that he's now lying in his own book.

Sean Spicer’s book is much like his tenure as press secretary: short, littered with inaccuracies and offering up one consistent theme: Mr. Trump can do no wrong. pic.twitter.com/gPAilnObuk — Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) July 24, 2018

Sean Spicer may have left the White House, but what he did while he was there hasn't been forgotten. And because of the many lies he spewed for President Donald Trump, the public won’t be forgiving him any time soon.

A recent incident at a book signing event proved just that.

While promoting his new book at a store in New York City, the former White House press secretary was heckled and told his book was a “piece of garbage.”

A video sent to Think Progress reporter Aaron Rupar depicted an unidentified man yelling, “Hey Sean, you’re a real piece of garbage, and I hope you look around and see all these empty seats.”

He then added: “And I hope you realize even in New York City, people will not come and pay money to hear you speak.”

Spicer is doing a press tour to promote the book “The Briefing,” detailing his time as Trump’s press secretary. But during the event at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square, the apparent low turnout prompted the man to attack Spicer, and thankfully, someone was filming it all.

At the end of the video, the man is heard shouting, “It’s a garbage book, and you’re a garbage person. You lied as press secretary. Now you’re lying in your book.”

A source in Brooklyn sent me this video of Sean Spicer getting heckled at a book signing in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/gDHLL95zui — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018

Eventually, the man was escorted out of the building as a result of attendees who criticized him for interrupting.

On Twitter, Rupar pointed out that a second protester was kicked out after holding a sign mocking the press secretary-turned-author.

Another source tells me that second protester was thrown out of Spicer's NYC book signing after he silently held up a sign that said, "LOL, Fox News won't hire you!!" pic.twitter.com/7Jg1VbAjaR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018

This is far from the first time Spicer is facing trouble trying to promote his book.

On Tuesday, Spicer was pressed by BBC host Emily Maitlis, who wanted to know why Spicer would be willing to lie for his boss.

She accused him of helping to push out lies instead of answering questions truthfully. Even after Spicer admitted he “screwed up” when disputing the media’s claims regarding Trump’s inauguration crowd size, he didn’t truly own up to his actions as he went on to accuse the press of “constantly undermining” the administration.

Maitlis didn’t let him off the hook easily.

“It’s just not good enough,” she said. “Donald Trump, as you well know, made stuff up long before he was a candidate.”

Eventually, Maitlis said, Spicer became the face of lies and deceit.

“It became a joke,” she told Spicer. “It became something that defined you. You joked about it when you presented the Emmy Awards, but it wasn’t a joke."

She continued: "It was the start of the most corrosive culture. You played with the truth. You led us down a dangerous path. You have corrupted discourse for the entire world by going along with these lies.”

The interview was not a good look for Spicer. This incident at the bookstore is just another example of how little the public trusts him. And while he may claim that he regrets having done certain things, nothing will erase the time he spent coming up with lies to defend the president.