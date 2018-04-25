Hero Cop Jumps Off Train To Thwart Attempted Rape

Railway Protection Force Constable K. Shivaji overpowered the suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old S. Satyaraj, and rescued the woman.

Chennai RPF constable K Shivaji jumped out of the moving train to move into the women's coach where a Man was trying to rape a woman passenger and He pushed him away & rescued the woman. Grand Salute to a Real Hero K Shivaji. pic.twitter.com/XTCtvNNZRv — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 25, 2018

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable is being hailed a hero after jumping from a train to save a young woman from being sexually assaulted.

The harrowing incident occurred in India when a night patrol squad consisting of RPF constable K. Shivaji, another constable, and subinspector S. Subbiah were traveling on a train from Velachery to Chennai Beach.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., they heard screams from the neighboring women’s coach as the train pulled out of Chintadripet station.

The Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) trains don’t have corridors that connect the coaches together. Therefore, Shivaji waited until the train slowed before the next stop and, as the train was rolling onto the platform, he jumped out and ran to the next coach and found the suspect trying to assault the 25-year-old unnamed victim.

Shivaji overpowered the suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old S. Satyaraj, and rescued the woman.

The other two members of Shivaji’s night patrol squad eventually made their way to the scene and found the woman unconscious with her lips bleeding and her clothes ripped. She was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to be treated for her injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Satyaraj was arrested by the Government Railway Police and taken to jail facing charges for attempted rape.

While this incident resulted in praise for the brave officer and a life being saved, it has also shed light on a bigger issue within the MRTS system.

Activists and lawyers are using this ordeal to call for better lighting for MRTS stations and trains as well as an increase in the number of patrolling squads and adding more policewomen to these teams.

Hopefully these changes are implemented into the transit system so that more assaults can be prevented and women can feel safer traveling on MRTS trains.

Read More Hero Cop Uses His Own Body To Save Falling Woman In China

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, seeveeaar