A courageous police officer didn’t think twice before jumping in the freezing River Irwell to save a drowning man’s life.

The trainee officer from Greater Manchester, PC Mohammed Nadeem, jumped in the frigid river from a height of 8 feet to pull the man out from the fast-moving current. His act of responsibility just goes to show why such courageous men join police forces.

Earlier emergency services were called to Hardys Gate Bridge, which is over River Irwell, after people reported they were concerned for the welfare of a man. Nadeem watched as the man, who was standing at the edge of the river, started negotiating with a specialist officer, but then suddenly fell in the freezing water.

This is when Nadeem jumped in the water, grabbed hold of the drowning man and dragged him to safety. The fire crew then used a ladder to pull out the men from the water to safety. The paramedics treated the unnamed man, who was in his 30s, before taking him to the hospital for a treatment.

Nadeem’s colleagues nicknamed the hero “The Hoff” after "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff for risking his life to save someone else’s.

“As with any incident that we respond to, the safety of the public is our number one priority and sometimes that means putting them first, ahead of your own safety,” said Superintendent Rick Jackson of GMP’s Bury Borough.

“I’d like to personal commend PC Nadeem’s actions which were a prime example of why people join the force — to protect people and make sure they are away from harm,” he added.

After being pulled out from the river, both the men were in a state of hypothermia.

"The river was in flood so it was quite deep. The issue that we had was that they were only 10 or 15 feet from a weir which recycles, having a tumble drier effect, so we were wary of that,” said Whitefield Fire Service crew manager, Ted Dorrington.

"The police officer was that cold that we had to take his clothing off and put a foil blanket on him. He was shivering and dithering when we got him in to the ambulance," he said while explaining Nadeem’s condition after the rescue.

“I'm happy that I went in there and saved that man — I think every other police officer would have done the same,” said Nadeem.

