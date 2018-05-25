© Christopher Reily/ Via Reuters

This Heroic Teacher Risked His Life To Stop Indiana School Shooter

Shafaq Naveed
“Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground,” said a student from the class.

 

 

In yet another alarming display of violence at schools, an Indiana middle school student brought a gun to the school and started shooting, adding to the horrible series of shootings at U.S. schools and colleges.

No people were killed in the shooting. Only a 13 year old female student and a teacher were injured.

In fact, it was the teacher who saved the students.

Jason Seaman, 29, got shot three times while tackling the gunman and is now, being hailed as a hero for all the right reasons. The school was attended by 1350 students and many of them could have lost their lives had it not been for Seaman.

The teacher is a Mahomet, Illinois, native and a former Southern Illinois football player. The seventh-grade science teacher and football coach didn’t think about his own safety and intervened after the shooter opened fire in his classroom.

The shooter reportedly asked Seaman to be excused and when he returned back he was carrying two handguns. Seaman didn’t think about his life and stopped the shooter. He got shot in his abdomen, hip and forearm but that didn’t stop him for guarding his students. His mother shared a post on Facebook saying her son was recovering from the injuries.

 

“Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground. If it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure,” said Ethan Stonebreaker from Seaman’s class.

Molly Miles, a freshman at Noblesville High School, recalled how Seaman told the class he would keep them secure during active shooter drills. 

"I especially remember that he would throw himself on top of the shooter if he had to," she said, "which he proved today." "He always said that he was willing to sacrifice himself before he was willing to let anything happen to his students." 

For Seaman’s friends and family, his act of courageousness wasn’t surprising.

His brother, Jeremy Seaman, said the teacher wasn’t among those who would run away, leaving student’s safety in jeopardy.

“It’s not surprising, to be honest,” he said of his brother’s actions. “He’s not really ever been the person to run away. When the safety of the kids is at hand, it’s not surprising to me that he was going to do what he had to do.”

“He was a great teammate, one of the team's hardest workers,” said SIU’s current head football coach, Nick Hill, who played one season with Seaman. “You could always trust him to do the right thing,” he added.  

Seaman is thankfully recovering from his injuries. He released a statement through Indianapolis’ WTHR employee, Jim Johnston, on Twitter, thanking his students for all the support. He also told his students that they were the reason he teaches.

 

According to Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla, Seaman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the wounded student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

The suspect was taken into police custody. Last week, at least eight people were killed and many other injured at Santa Fe high school.

The shooter is believed to be a fellow student. This is the 23rd U.S. school shooting this year and lawmakers have still not come out with a concrete plan for gun control.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Santa Fe Attack Marks The 22nd School Shooting Of The Year

