This Heroic Teacher Risked His Life To Stop Indiana School Shooter

“Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground,” said a student from the class.

This is Jason Seaman.

He was teaching science in his middle school classroom when a student came in and started shooting. This teacher was shot while tackling the gunman to the ground and swatting the gun away. Jason Seaman saved countless lives today. #hero #JasonSeaman pic.twitter.com/vNv6xavDBW — Margie Glisson (@MargieGlisson) May 25, 2018

In yet another alarming display of violence at schools, an Indiana middle school student brought a gun to the school and started shooting, adding to the horrible series of shootings at U.S. schools and colleges.

No people were killed in the shooting. Only a 13 year old female student and a teacher were injured.

In fact, it was the teacher who saved the students.

Jason Seaman, 29, got shot three times while tackling the gunman and is now, being hailed as a hero for all the right reasons. The school was attended by 1350 students and many of them could have lost their lives had it not been for Seaman.

The teacher is a Mahomet, Illinois, native and a former Southern Illinois football player. The seventh-grade science teacher and football coach didn’t think about his own safety and intervened after the shooter opened fire in his classroom.

The shooter reportedly asked Seaman to be excused and when he returned back he was carrying two handguns. Seaman didn’t think about his life and stopped the shooter. He got shot in his abdomen, hip and forearm but that didn’t stop him for guarding his students. His mother shared a post on Facebook saying her son was recovering from the injuries.

“Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground. If it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure,” said Ethan Stonebreaker from Seaman’s class.

Molly Miles, a freshman at Noblesville High School, recalled how Seaman told the class he would keep them secure during active shooter drills.

"I especially remember that he would throw himself on top of the shooter if he had to," she said, "which he proved today." "He always said that he was willing to sacrifice himself before he was willing to let anything happen to his students."

For Seaman’s friends and family, his act of courageousness wasn’t surprising.

His brother, Jeremy Seaman, said the teacher wasn’t among those who would run away, leaving student’s safety in jeopardy.

“It’s not surprising, to be honest,” he said of his brother’s actions. “He’s not really ever been the person to run away. When the safety of the kids is at hand, it’s not surprising to me that he was going to do what he had to do.”

“He was a great teammate, one of the team's hardest workers,” said SIU’s current head football coach, Nick Hill, who played one season with Seaman. “You could always trust him to do the right thing,” he added.

Seaman is thankfully recovering from his injuries. He released a statement through Indianapolis’ WTHR employee, Jim Johnston, on Twitter, thanking his students for all the support. He also told his students that they were the reason he teaches.

A statement from Jason Seaman the Noblesville West Middle school teacher who stopped the shooter. pic.twitter.com/qJgfDYGiKh — Jim Johnston (@JJohnstonWTHR) May 25, 2018

According to Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla, Seaman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the wounded student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

The suspect was taken into police custody. Last week, at least eight people were killed and many other injured at Santa Fe high school.

The shooter is believed to be a fellow student. This is the 23rd U.S. school shooting this year and lawmakers have still not come out with a concrete plan for gun control.

More #ThoughtsAndPrayers. Hey @VP - they’re not working.



We are literally being held hostage by a .@GOP led Congress, a gun lobby organization, and gun advocates with a perverted interpretation of 2A.



NOW is the time to talk about it.#GunReformNOW#IndianaSchoolShooting https://t.co/1Sc47xzBd0 — Kelli Rose (@Kelli_Rose) May 25, 2018

A MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT. MIDDLE. SCHOOL. Do you still not see a freaking problem? #indianaschoolshooting — zoey ?? (@theprincesszoey) May 25, 2018

How many more times will a student open fire on his classmates before any change is made? ( #indianaschoolshooting ) — Bryce (@wbBryce) May 25, 2018

I wonder if the #NRA's lobbyist for Indiana, WHO DOESN'T LIVE IN INDIANA, has gotten the news out of #noblesville #NoblesvilleWest #Indiana #IndianaSchoolShooting yet. Probably golfing in Virginia or West Virginia, whichever one he lives in. https://t.co/j3kFoCxUVn — TheIndyJagger (@TheIndyJagger) May 25, 2018

when are these shootings going to end, how many lives have to be taken before something is done??? #indianaschoolshooting — kayy (@kayleehubbs) May 25, 2018

This is ridiculous! How many more kids are going to have to die until change is finally made ? Take action ! #indianaschoolshooting https://t.co/mK9G6K0MaN — Emmy (@AlldayBeans) May 25, 2018

A middle school shooting by a student again today. A MIDDLE SCHOOL. These kids are 11-14 years old. How is it possible to have access to a weapon at this age ? How is it possible to be let into a school with this weapon? #indianaschoolshooting — Phantom Contender ?? (@_Supreme_Queen) May 26, 2018

Read More Santa Fe Attack Marks The 22nd School Shooting Of The Year

Banner / Thumbnail : Christopher Reily/ Via Reuters