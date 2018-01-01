School Slammed After Allowing Anyone To Be Part Of Cheerleading Team

The school changed its policy and decided to let anyone join the cheerleading squad last month after a parent complained their daughter couldn’t make it.

Hanover Park High School decided to compromise on its standard after a parent complained about their daughter who wasn’t doing well. Parents of students were rightfully upset after the school changed its policy and decided to let anyone join the cheerleading team.

Talent and ability that should have been the top priority before selecting the cheerleaders were compromised. And all of this happened, because parents of a girl, who didn’t get in the team, complained to the school.

Instead of telling the girl to try again next time, the school went ahead and made this nonproductive change. It later claimed this was done to “facilitate a more inclusive program.”

But the cheerleaders who have been practicing the skill for years didn’t approve of the school’s move.

Their parents also weren’t happy with this new change, knowing how much their children had to go through to make a place for themselves in the team. “Why go for excellence when you can just let a little snowflake whine and cry to get the position?” asked an enraged parent, slamming the school’s new policy.

The school claimed the change took place because there was an “irregularity in the selection process” but that was also not the case, as the students who were now a part of the team had to go through rigorous training sessions before finally joining the team.

After receiving severe backlash, the school’s principal reportedly threatened to stop cheerleading activities, claiming it wasn’t even a sport.

This naturally disturbed the girls who were a part of the cheerleading team. The cheerleaders asked the school to reverse the decision as they had “worked so hard to make the team.”

“I tried my hardest, and now everything’s going away, all because of one child who did not make the team, and a parent complained, so now all my hard work has been thrown out the window,” said an emotional cheerleader Stephanie Krueger.

“I came up here to state that I did not put in 18 months of work to lead up to this moment, just to be told it didn’t matter anymore,” said sophomore Jada Alcontara.

On the school’s Facebook page, people slammed the parents of the unidentified girl who was rejected and because of whom, the policies were changed.

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, Skeeze