‘Highly Dangerous' Inmates Escape Prison By Dressing Up As Guards

The inmates were reportedly part of the ambush that took place in September 2016 that resulted in the death of five soldiers.

Two “highly dangerous” inmates at a prison in Sinaloa, Mexico, reportedly escaped the facility by dressing up as prison guards.

The prisoners, Carlos Jesús Salomón Higuera and Julián Grimaldi Paredes, were reportedly helped by two other prison guards who escorted them and drove them away in a getaway car.

The inmates were considered “highly dangerous” which is why they were held in special cells at the prison. They reportedly escaped the jail before the crack of dawn.

Security officials at the prison sensed an unusual activity in the surveillance camera but didn’t take action because they then saw three people walking out of the main entrance wearing uniform and thought it was a guard shift change taking place.

The operators also saw how they went away in private vehicles. However, they were alerted and sensed something was really wrong when the vehicles fled away at a high speed.

Paredes is also accused on having links with the Sinaloa cartel and is reportedly a financial operator of the cartel. He was taken into custody in Feb. 2018 after news of his connection to the drug cartel was discovered.

On the other hand, Higuera was arrested two years ago after he was accused of running a gang of hit men. Moreover, he was also reportedly part of the 2012 attack on the policy envoy that claimed the lives of seven police officers.

This is not the first case of a high-profile prison escape.

In 2001, Mexico's top drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán escaped prison by bribing his way out of jail and using his henchmen to dig up an extensive tunnel below his cell. Law enforcement agencies recaptured him in 2014 after a lengthy manhunt.

However, he attempted to escape from the prison the second time in 2015 and succeeded again but was nabbed by the police in 2016 to be sent to the United States.

