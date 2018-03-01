Racist Man Photographs Hispanic Family, Tells Them To ‘Go Back’

"I'm a 4.0 biology and pre-med major at Philander Smith College. Let him know him know who I really am and let's see how his thoughts change afterwards.”

A video uploaded on Facebook once again shows how the state of racism in America has worsened in the past year.

The video was posted by Maria Meneses. Meneses, who belongs to a Hispanic family, was out shopping at a Walmart store in Bryant, southwest of Little Rock. When the family was loading groceries into the car, she noticed a white man taking photos of her mother and her.

Meneses confronted the man when he began to swear at them. The shaky footage shows the man sitting inside the car as Meneses asked him what he was saying.

The man continued to look down and told her and her family to “Go back.”

“Go back where?” the girl inquired.

“To Mexico,” the man ordered.

“We are not from Mexico,” the girl informed him.

At this point, the racist rolled up his window and the video ends.

Meneses revealed that her mother was scared that he might pull out a firearm, too. So she called the store manager. The racist white man drove away when he was questioned by the manager.

Meneses later said this was not the first time her family had been singled out for a racist attack. Meneses hopes that the knowledge that she was actually an accomplished person might change the mind of the man.

"I'm a 4.0 biology and pre-med major at Philander Smith College, a community activist as well as a future doctor. Let him know him know who I really am and let's see how his thoughts change afterwards," Meneses said.

Despite the fact that there are numerous reports about how much people of color contribute to American society, these attacks are not stopping. Meneses is a young, accomplished woman who will be a doctor in a few years. But these crucial facts mean nothing to people with radical mindsets.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Joshua Roberts