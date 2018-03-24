Parkland Activist David Hogg's Home Targeted With 'Swatting' Prank

Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg had his home "swatted." Was the "prank" meant as a way to divert attention from gun control efforts?

On Tuesday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a phone call reporting a hostage situation at David Hogg’s family home. Thankfully, the call had been nothing but a prank.

But exactly why did this happen when it did? Hogg said he thinks the prank caller had ulterior motives.

Read More Florida Cop Wished Parkland Survivor David Hogg Gets Run Over By A Car

The prank call was made right as Hogg and his mother spent some time in Washington, where the teen and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor will accept the RFK Human Rights award.

After finding out about the prank from a friend, Hogg said he believed that the call was meant as a diversion.

"I think it's really a distraction from what we're trying to fix here, which is the massive gun-violence epidemic in this country," Hogg told reporters over the phone.

After surviving the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Hogg and some of his colleagues became household names for their gun control activism.

From the widely successful March for Our Lives to the “die-in” protests at local grocery stores, Hogg has received a great deal of praise and criticism.

After this “swatting” episode, it’s clear that some of Hogg’s critics may also be into putting lives in danger.

The act of swatting has become widely popular among gamers. It involves calling the authorities and reporting an emergency so armed law enforcement agents are called to a person’s house.

In the past, people have died because of these “swatting” pranks.

To Hogg, however, this whole show was about keeping people from talking about gun control efforts.

“[M]any people are trying to stop us from what we're trying to do, which is stop these kids from dying,” Hogg said.

"There's people trying to distract from what we're trying to push here, which is the March For Our Lives Road To Change," he added. "And I want people to know, like, we're just trying to advocate for change. There's going to be people against it and always will be, but we're going to keep going no matter what. Nothing will stop us."

Hopefully, authorities are able to investigate further. If the prankster in this case is discovered, others may be discouraged from partaking in similar pranks. However, this prank is nothing but a small detail. What these kids are doing is already leaving its mark on the country in a much more significant way.