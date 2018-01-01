Holocaust Survivors Condemn ‘Traumatic’ Child Separation Policy

“Now in our late 70s and 80s, we still ache from the losses we suffered as a result of this separation. It is very difficult for us to see such inhumanity taking place today at our southern border.”

The rebuke against the Trump administration’s inhumane “zero-tolerance policy” regarding undocumented immigrants, which separated thousands of children from their families, has been strong and consistent from the American citizens and politicians on both sides of the parties have called out President Donald Trump.

But for some people, this abhorrent act feels like the worst kind of déjà vu.

The forced separation of helpless children from their families has brought back horrendous memories for some Holocaust survivors aka the “hidden children of the Holocaust.”

Rachelle and Jack Goldstein, two surviving siblings who were separated from their parents during World War II, recalled the life-long trauma it inflicted on them, even if the hiding was to save their lives.

In a video released by the Anti-Defamation League, the Goldsteins called on the United States to put an end to this cruel act.

“It’s cruel. It’s bad, and I think it sets us back in the eyes of the rest of the world that we allowed this to happen,” said Jack.

Much like the children sobbing for their parents in U.S. detention centers, Jack was only nine when he was separated from his parents as he tried to evade Nazi persecution.

His sister Rachelle, who co-directs the Hidden Children Foundation, representing World War II survivors, was only an infant when the traumatic separation occurred. She discovered first-hand the trauma would last a lifetime.

“You take a child away from the parents, from the home, from everything that they know, they are never the same,” Rachelle warned.

Even though, the sibling duo insisted they were not comparing the ongoing crisis to the Holocaust, they believe children being forced away from their parents is a cruel act regardless.

“Now in our late 70s and 80s, we still ache from the losses we suffered as a result of this separation. It is very difficult for us to see such inhumanity taking place today at our southern border. Let’s be clear: We are not comparing what is happening today to the Holocaust. But forcibly separating children from their parents is an act of cruelty under all circumstances,” read the statement released by the Hidden Children Foundation.

Despite the nationwide outcry, the Trump administration officials have vehemently defended the policy; sometimes they have cited the bible to legitimize the brutal act, other times they have denied it even existed.

But the Goldsteins have faith in this country to stand up for what is right, even if it means standing against the government.

“I have a lot of faith in this country ... and it is a wonderful country,” Jack said. “But right now it is not. Let’s get back to our values because this is not what America stands for.”

“When we see evil, we must call it out,” Rachelle added.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez