ICE Chief Cites Line Used By Nazis To Defend Against Nazi Comparisons

The acting head of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is using language once utilized by Nazis to defend his agency against comparisons of being Nazi-esque.

Thomas Homan, who was recently invited to speak to a known hate-group organization earlier this year, says that any comparison to his agency with a political movement in the mid-20th century responsible for murdering millions is foolish.

“I think it’s an insult to the brave men and women of the border patrol and ICE to call law enforcement officers Nazis,” Homan said to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, responding to criticisms that his agency was unnecessarily separating immigrants seeking asylum from their children at the U.S. southern border. “They are simply enforcing laws enacted by Congress.”

Acting ICE director Thomas Homan, without any sense of irony, tells @TuckerCarlson that he objects to people comparing ICE to Nazis because they "are simply enforcing laws enacted by Congress." pic.twitter.com/Jwqnnd3C0C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2018

That statement is eerily similar to what actual Nazis said following the conclusion of World War II. Soldiers and other administrators of concentration camps argued that they were “just following orders,” an assertion that was soundly rejected as justification for their actions.

Homan’s statement is quite similar indeed, with one caveat: there is no law that says ICE agents must separate families. That assertion, made by President Donald Trump and others in his administration, is a flat-out lie.

Perhaps Homan is right in regards to individuals actually killed by his agency — that level of violence and what was done by Nazis is in no way comparable. But other similarities exist, as Nazis did indeed separate children from their parents in the Holocaust, as pointed out by actual survivors of that horrific event.

The Trump administration has indeed taken some steps that suggest the president wants to run the country in an authoritarian manner. It may be too soon for some, like Homan, to make comparisons to Nazi Germany. On the other hand, waiting before it’s too late to draw these comparisons would be a very costly mistake.

Whatever opinion one may draw on the topic, an individual would be hard-pressed to describe the situation facing immigrant families on the border as anything less than repugnant, violating their human rights and serving as a form of abuse or torture for parents as well as their children.