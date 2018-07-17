Homeland Security Advisers Quit Over ‘Repugnant' Family Separations

Members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council have resigned over the immoral family separation policies of the President Donald Trump administration.

President Donald Trump’s family separation policy may not have caused him a great deal of remorse. But to a group of his own advisers, the policy was simply too “morally repugnant,” so they headed for the door.

Several members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council sent a letter of resignation to Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, explaining that they couldn’t continue to be involved with the Trump administration after it allowed thousands of children to be separated from their parents at the border.

“Were we consulted, we would have observed that routinely taking children from migrant parents was morally repugnant, counter-productive and ill-considered,” the letter said. “We cannot tolerate association with the immigration policies of this administration, nor the illusion that we are consulted on these matters.”

When talking about the resignation, Department of Homeland Security Spokesman Tyler Houlton said it is "disappointing, but not surprising, that appointees from the previous Administration would resign."

Members who resigned over the policy included Richard Danzig, the former Navy Secretary during former President Bill Clinton's administration; former Democratic lawmaker Elizabeth Holtzman; former DHS deputy general counsel David Marin; and former National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen.

Holtzman wrote a separate letter, saying that the Trump administration was breaking the law by forcefully separating children from their parents.

“As an author of the Refugee Act of 1980, along with Senator Ted Kennedy, I believe the treatment of refugees by you and President Trump violates that law and our treaty obligations to refugees,” Holtzman said.

“The final straw has been the separation of children from their parents at the Southwest border,” she added. “This is child kidnapping, plain and simple.”

The Trump administration said that the family separation policy is no longer enforced, but even after a federal judge ordered all children to be reunited, many remain under the care of the government.

After this mass resignation, it’s clear that civilians and politicians, alike, have had enough of this administration's blatant disregard for humanity and our democracy.

