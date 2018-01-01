HK Man Will Literally Get Away With Murder, Thanks To A Legal Loophole

“I can foresee that the suspect could be able to get away from the harsh penalty because of the loophole created by the different judicial systems.”

Chan Tong-kai took his girlfriend for a romantic trip to Taipei, Taiwan, to celebrate Valentine’s Day — little did the girl know that this would be her last trip ever.

Chan murdered his girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing after discovering she might be pregnant with another man’s baby. Disturbing CCTV footage obtained by authorities show the 19-year-old dragging a pink suitcase out of the Zhuwei metro station in New Taipei City.

The suitcase had Poon’s dead body in it.

Chan reportedly strangled his 20-year-old girlfriend and then stuffed her body in that suitcase. He dumped it outside the metro station before taking a train to get back to Hong Kong.

The suspect admitted of murdering his girlfriend in a fit of rage — but he may never get charged with murder, all because of the legal loopholes between Hong Kong and Taiwan.

According to a legal expert, Hong Kong doesn’t have an extradition deal with Taiwan and doesn’t recognize its jurisdictions.

Chan has been arrested and is under the custody of Hong Kong police, but they do not have any evidence of the murder. Taiwan on the other hand has all the evidence to the heinous act committed by the teenager, but do not have the suspect.

“Without any special arrangements, I can foresee that the suspect could be able to get away from the harsh penalty because of the loophole created by the different judicial systems as well as Hong Kong’s refusal to recognize Taiwan’s jurisdiction,” a serving local judge said.

“Before Taiwan is able to place charges against him it needs to question the suspect,” he said, adding he doubted Hong Kong would send the suspect over for questioning because there is no extradition deal among the two places.

Chan was also accused of using Poon’s card after murdering her to withdraw money from the bank. According to police, he used Poon’s card on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20.

Taiwanese authorities are trying to collaborate with Hong Kong to charge the suspect with murder.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong authority has charged Chan with one count of handling of stolen goods. He may never be charged with murder. Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu gave no indication of transferring the suspect to Taiwan.

“The incident involves two jurisdictions. We are working hard to study how to process the case under the existing legal framework,” he said.

“At this stage, I think it is most important to investigate and gather evidence, and know clearly what has happened, and what crimes are involved in which jurisdiction.”

However, this delay makes no sense and only points towards a delayed and denied justice, because a clear video footage of Chan dragging Poon inside a suitcase, is available with Taiwan’s police.

