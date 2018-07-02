Is Hope Hicks Replacing White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly?

“I love Hope. She's great. I hope that — I've been hearing little things like that. I think everybody misses it,” Trump told reporters.

After rumors of tension between President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff John Kelly have been making rounds for several months, President Donald Trump gave an impression that ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks could return to the White House.

The president was en route to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend when he rolled out the possibility of Hicks’ return.

When reporters aboard Air Force One asked Trump if Hicks was coming back, he said, “I love Hope. She's great. I hope that — I've been hearing little things like that. I think everybody misses it.

“You people exhaust a lot of people. They come in full of life and vim and vigor and then they're exhausted. Many people would like to come back. Look, there is nothing more exciting than what we're doing,” he added.

The comments by the commander-in-chief came as The Vanity Fair report stated Hicks was one of the candidates who could replace Kelly. The report also said Hicks told people that she is open for the job but is not pursuing it.

Other top individuals to replace Kelly include Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Vice President Mike Pence's top aide Nick Ayers.

Former campaign aide Sam Nunberg appeared on MSNBC where he further added on to the possibility and said Hicks is a perfect choice for the job because “Trump would listen more to women than men.”

“She is exactly perfect for what the president is looking for. He is thinking about not having a chief of staff. What he wants is to operate like the 26th floor of Trump Tower where he had a strong-willed, very good woman in Rhona Graff handling the calls, knowing him, getting his zen, things like that. He will listen to women more than men — believe it or not — sternly saying ‘this is not a good idea,” he said.

Hicks, one of Trump’s longest-serving, most trusted aides, resigned from her job as White House communications director in March 2018.

She was caught up in a controversy surrounding former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, whom she had been dating. Hicks worked to defend him when charges of domestic abuse against his two former wives emerged.

Porter was ultimately forced to resign.

Despite mounting rumors that Kelly could leave his job, the White House has denied reports the president is looking for his replacement.

“He said it is absolutely not true and that it is fake news," Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters.

“I've also spoken to General Kelly, who said this was news to him," Walters added. "So both individuals in question have said there is no truth to this article."

However, CNN sources claim POTUS is looking for a potential successor for Kelly, while he maintains he is happy with his current chief of staff.

Trump, asked if Hope Hicks is coming back to the White House, says "I've been hearing little things like that." pic.twitter.com/LQsQGrxUag — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 29, 2018

If someone had told you in October 2016 that one day Trump would seriously consider Hope Hicks for White House Chief of Staff you would have called them a lunatic. https://t.co/TGTZxdBAOd — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 29, 2018

Hope Hicks is being discussed as a possible replacement for White House chief of staff John Kelly. Hicks has told people she'd be interested if Trump offered her the job.



Trump, on whether Hicks is returning to the WH: "I've been hearing little things like that."



JFC. https://t.co/iRBeZRh15f — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 30, 2018

Read More Trump Allegedly Looks For Hope Hicks Even Though She’s Not In The WH

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla