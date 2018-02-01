Trump Allegedly Looks For Hope Hicks Even Though She’s Not In The WH

Sources close to the White House said the president has spent the past several weeks yelling out for Hicks — only to realize she isn’t there.

President Trump brought Hope Hicks outside of the Oval Office to shake her hand and wave goodbye before departing for Ohio: pic.twitter.com/MSxeQzXiFv — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 29, 2018

Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump’s communications director, but more importantly, one of his closest confidantes, exited the White House for good on March 29. The move is, apparently, quite a blow to the president.

Hicks put her notice soon after her grueling Congressional testimony in which she admitted she lied for Trump as part of her job. Later, Trump yelled at the communications director and called her “stupid,” in front of everyone. The same day, a sobbing Hicks told Trump she was resigning.

Photos taken outside of the White House showed Hicks saying goodbye to her loudmouthed boss and turning to pose for the pictures, before boarding Marine One.

Over the past month, Hicks, who was serving her notice period, has not been in the West Wing all that much. On Thursday, the longest serving White House staffer officially left the office.

However, it seems the president is now regretting his brash actions.

The 29-year-old Hicks had been like “a security blanket for the boss,” according to Vanity Fair. “He trusts her and relied on her like none other.”

Her exit timing couldn’t be worst. Her departure comes amidst several members of Trump’s Cabinet leaving the White House, including Trump’s lawyer John Dowd.

Trump is rapidly losing his loyalist base at the White House and he has no one but himself to blame. Perhaps, it is time he starts treating his staff with some respect, otherwise, it looks like it won’t be long before the White House comes crumbling down.

