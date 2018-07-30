Hospital Staff Still Shows Up To Work After Losing Homes In Wildfires

The Carr Fires have killed six people so far while consuming more than 884 homes over the past week. The fires are the seventh-worst in California history.

Employees at the Dignity Health North State hospital in Shasta County have shown up to work after losing their homes in the deadly California Carr Fires.

More than 40,000 people have lost their homes or been evacuated and at least six people have died, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Dr. Edward Zawada is a critical care physician at the hospital and was at work mere hours after losing his home to the wildfires. “Patients take priority. If a hospital is not fully committed, it doesn't work,” said Zawada.

The good doctor also noted that emergency treatment was needed by dialysis patients who had missed treatments due to the fires and were extremely ill. Approximately 40 staff members are sleeping on hospital floors in between treating 20 to 30 patients daily.

Several businesses are also chipping in by offering free clothes, meals, and pet food for people displaced by the wildfires. Others are giving heartfelt thanks by commending the hospital staff on their commitment and integrity.

To @DignityHealthNS your dedication to our patients represents the very best of our health system. I am deeply, deeply, inspired by the brave employees who came back to the hospital after their families were evacuated. God Bless you all. Our prayers are with you. - L #CarrFire — Lloyd H. Dean (@LloydHDean) July 27, 2018

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection say that the Carr Fires burned more than 172 square miles, making it the seventh-worst fire in the state’s history. Officials say that they have contained approximately 27 miles of the blaze with firefighters working hard throughout the night.

The men and women helping people in need while they are in need of help themselves is truly inspirational. Decency is still in season in California.

