Fox News Host Airs Graphic Showing Nobody Trusts Fox News

“That is not the graphic we are looking for. Hold off. Take that down, please,” said the panicking Fox News host.

Fox News host Howard Kurtz panicked live after his producer mistakenly aired a graphic that claimed the network was the least trusted when compared with CNN and MSNBC.

The graphic that aired was speaking for itself though.

Kurtz was discussing how President Donald Trump faces criticism for using Twitter to do everything from ratcheting up his China trade war to mocking Kim Jong-un and firing cabinet members with a single tweet — and yet, according to Kurtz, Trump is still doing better in a number of approval polls.

The host asked pollster Frank Luntz about this apparent disconnect.

According to Luntz, people feel the economy is doing pretty well under Trump and that they're doing better than they were during former President Barack Obama’s tenure — but the president’s use of “fake news” in tweets is harming him.

This is when Kurtz brought up a recent poll from Monmouth University on news trustworthiness, in an attempt to let the world know that Fox was newsworthy but everything went wrong.

“Speaking of fake news, there is a new poll out from Monmouth University. 'Do the media report fake news regularly or occasionally?’ 77 percent say yes,” Kurtz said before noticing the graphic which said “Who do you trust more?”

And the result on the graphics showed: CNN was trusted at 48 percent, MSNBC at 45 percent and Fox News was the least trusted by just 30 percent.

“That is not the graphic we are looking for. Hold off,” said the panicked Fox News host. “Take that down, please.”

But this isn’t where Kurtz’s misery ended.

After putting things in context, the host asked the producer to air the graphic again, and once again the same graphic picture, that claimed Fox News was the least trusted network, showed on the screen.

People on Twitter had a lot to say.

