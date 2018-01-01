San Francisco ‘Hot Cop’ Claims Fame Made Him Flee Scene Of Hit-And-Run

A cop who went viral online for his good looks said that the fear of being recognized by a gathering crowd was the reason he fled after running two men over.

On Wednesday, an attorney representing the “Hot Cop of Castro” said that his client fled the scene after hitting two pedestrians with his car because he was afraid of being recognized by the crowd of people nearby.

The cop, whose real name is Christopher Kohrs, is a San Francisco police officer who garnered some internet fame after pictures of him went viral in 2014. After one San Francisco resident, impressed with his good looks, asked to take pictures with Kohrs and subsequently posted them on Facebook, the photos spread from there and inspired articles like the one by BuzzFeed titled “Meet The Hottest Cop Ever.”

Kohrs committed the hit-and-run in late November 2015 at roughly 2:20 a.m. after spending the night clubbing at a bar with his brother and a friend. At the time, he was on medical leave from work because of a knee injury. All three men were in Kohrs’ 2009 Charger when he crashed his car into two men — Victor Perez and Frank Vilches — as they were crossing a street.

Despite the fact that he had personal connections to both of the people in his vehicle, Kohrs ran off and left his brother and friend behind at the scene.

It took him eight hours to turn himself in.

SFGate reports that Kohrs’ lawyer described the neighborhood as “dangerous” and claimed that there was a “very, very aggressive crowd” of “more than 100” people gathering near the crash and that some were starting to recognize his client.

“They said, ‘It’s the Hot Cop! F*ck the police,” said the attorney.

Although both Perez and Vilches survived the crash, the former suffered severe injuries and the latter was left with permanent disabling injuries. Vilches’ hospital bills exceeded $600,000.

Kohrs is facing one charge for hit and run causing injury and another for hit and run causing serious permanent injury. He’s currently on unpaid administrative leave.

Even if the crowd around the crash really had started to recognize the “Hot Cop,” it’s a weak defense for running off. One would assume that, as an officer, he would have some sort of training to refer to on how to defuse a tense situation. For his first reaction to be fleeing is very telling.

Additionally, the fact that it took him eight hours to turn himself in, rather than heading to a police station immediately, makes the argument that he only left because of an angry crowd less convincing.

Since he left his vehicle behind, it’s safe to say Kohrs expected to face some sort of investigation, but after having spent the night at a bar, it does make one wonder if he was, perhaps, trying to sober himself up as much as possible.

Reports on the case note that prosecutors were frustrated with the fact that they weren’t able to obtain proof of whether Kohrs had been driving while drunk.

In any case, his fame defense falls flat, and he needs to own up to his mistakes and accept the consequences.

