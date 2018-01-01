Lot With Pile Of Debris Going For $3.9M In Vancouver

The house burned down last December after a fire broke out and it is now for sale. The debris from the fire is surprisingly still on the lot.

The property of a house that burned down in Vancouver, B.C. is for sale for a hefty $3,990,000, and the burnt remains from the house still appear to be on the property.

Promerita Realty Corp. holds the listing for the property and the lot is listed at $200,000 more than when it was a standing 8-bedroom, 5-bathroom house. The property is located in the desirable Vancouver neighborhood of Kitsilano.

Kitsilano has a neighborhood Walk Score of 89, and locals call it “Kits,” which is close to downtown Vancouver and the beach. Apparently, the neighborhood is so desirable that lots without a house can still be advertised to sell for millions of dollars.

The real estate market in Vancouver has suffered a decline of more than 37 percent from last year. The high prices of properties are believed to be a major factor in the decline, and there are several properties with high-price tags. The composite price for a home in the city is more than one million dollars.

The realtor describes the lot as a rare development opportunity. Well, that’s an understatement. Is it also an opportunity to clean up after people? Rarely would one expect to pay nearly $4 million for a piece of land filled with the charred remains of a burned-down, three-story house.

