Houston School Blasted For ‘Sexist, Discriminatory’ Quote in Hallway

“It’s perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility.”

This is the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Middle School in Houston ISD.

I'm horrified. @shannonrwatts #MeToo #HISD pic.twitter.com/UqjaDlI0ys — lbeckman (@lbeckman) August 17, 2018

A Houston school was blasted online for a sexist quote that until recently was plastered over their lockers in bold black letters.

“The more you act like a lady, the more he’ll act like a gentleman” is a misogynistic piece of advice that belongs nowhere in a school. Not only does it belittle women, it also rids men of all moral responsibility and bases their behavior on how women act rather than mutual respect.

Yet, it was painted over lockers in Houston Independent School District’s Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, which teaches pre-K through eighth grade.

The post garnered attention after it was posted on Twitter by Lisa Beckman on her personal account.

Beckman termed the quote “sexist, mysogonistic (sic), and discriminatory!”

Beckman told local news outlet KHOU11 a friend sent her the picture from the school, after which she wrote a petition for the removal of the quote from the corridor walls.

The Twitter user received a lot of appreciation for calling out the quote that definitely did not fall in line with gender equality or how to behave responsibly.

Then why doesnt it say "The more you act like gentleman, the more she'll act like a lady? Much better: "Treat others as you would like to be treated" Something wrong with that one?? — Kari Bower (@BiasMatters) August 19, 2018

Then it should read “respect earns respect”.... not “be nice girls so boys will like you” ?? — Jessica (@obxwife) August 18, 2018

This is absurd. Exactly why the #metoo movement started. Women should not be held responsible for the way a man chooses to react to her. I’ve gotten unwanted attention wearing baggy jeans and a huge hooded sweater. A man should be able to have self control no matter what. — Tanya Littman (@LittmanTanya) August 18, 2018

Amid the outrage on Twitter, the Houston Independent School District appeased, removing the quote from the school walls.

“The quote does not align with HISD values, and it will be taken down,” the school said in a statement provided to Houston Public Media.

“The input of our community is invaluable, and we appreciate that this was brought to our attention,” the statement said.

A teacher from the school, who did not want to be named, told KHOU11 she was uncomfortable with the quote from the beginning.

“To me it meant that girls need to take responsibility, not only for their own actions, but for whatever the boys do to us, as well,” the teacher said. “I just didn’t feel like that was an image of the equality and self-determination that, we as a district or myself as a mother, want to portray.”

The quote has now been replaced with a new one by Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai, which reads: “Do not wait for someone else to come and speak for you. It’s you who can change the world.”

A new quote is now adorning the hall at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, attributed to @NobelPrize Laureate @Malala Yousafzai. Third-graders at the school this year will be reading her book, “Malala’s Magic Pencil.” pic.twitter.com/40jfC6JzOo — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 19, 2018

The school, although it rectified its error, should see that such quotes, which promote discrimination among students never make it to hallways in the first place.

